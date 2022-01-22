ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Medvedev wins over Aussie crowd in win over Dutch opponent

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As Daniil Medvedev sat courtside trying to re-hydrate during a...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Medvedev, Tsitsipas both fined after high-octane semi-final

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev was fined for an outburst against the umpire in Friday's high-octane semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was himself penalised for illegal coaching. In all, A$69,000 in fines have been handed out for 24 code violations in the men's events...
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

Australian Open Lookahead: History awaits Nadal or Medvedev

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY. It'll be a history-making day, one way or the other. Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He’ll have to beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the final to get the mark on his own. And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history after beating Stefanos Tsitispas in the semifinals. The U.S. Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament. In the women's doubles final, the top-seeded team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will go for their fourth Grand Slam women’s doubles title when they face Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Associated Press

New virus rules put Djokovic at risk of missing French Open

PARIS (AP) — France is tightening its vaccination rules in a way that could put Novak Djokovic at risk of missing the French Open. From Feb. 15, anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to show proof they tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous four months — down from the current six-month window — in order to enter sports venues in France.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Francesco Molinari: "Tiger Woods is a myth"

After the nice return to the field in California, Francesco Molinari has found the desire to talk about himself. In a long interview with the Ansa press agency, the Azzurri touched on many issues, announcing the collaboration with Sandro Donati. And then he also talks about Novak Djokovic and Sofia...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Blas scores twice as Nantes reaches French Cup quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Ludovic Blas scored twice as Nantes reached the quarterfinals of the French Cup by beating Brest 2-0 at home on Friday. The 24-year-old Blas added to his seven league goals with an effort midway through the first half and another shortly after the break.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Aussie#Dutch#Ap
leadertimes.com

River Hawks bounce back with win over section opponent Plum

The Armstrong boys varsity basketball team stayed within striking distance of the fourth and final playoff spot in the WPIAL Class 5A-Section 4 standings as they held off a pesky Plum team at home on Tuesday night, 51-37. The already-shorthanded River Hawks were without starting guard Zak Wiles which was announced just prior to the game and the night got […]
PLUM, PA
Frankfort Times

Peru wins at Colombia 1-0 in key step for World Cup spot

SAO PAULO (AP) — Edison Flores scored in the 85th minute, and Peru beat Colombia 1-0 on Friday for a key road win in its bid for a second consecutive World Cup appearance. Flores lifted his country to a third consecutive victory in South American qualifiers. He beat David Ospina with a shot between the Colombian goalkeeper and the right post.
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Paul, Booker help NBA-best Suns roll to 9th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul was on the receiving end of a rough shove in the final seconds from Minnesota's Taurean Prince and players from both teams froze for a split-second, wondering how the 11-time All-Star would react. Basically, the Phoenix point guard did nothing. He waved off his...
NBA
Frankfort Times

McIlroy moves within 2 shots of Harding in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy moved within two shots of leader Justin Harding after the third round at the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday as the Northern Irishman tries to win the event for the third time. McIlroy shot a 3-under 69 to get to 10...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Young Brazilian players seek last-minute transfers to Europe

SAO PAULO (AP) — Many talented and young Brazilian players hope to join European leagues this January and could be bargains for clubs seeking last-minute deals. Some of them are among the best of the latest edition of the Brazilian championship.
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Kang contending again on LPGA, tied with Lydia Ko at Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A week-and-a-half into the 2022 LPGA Tour season, Danielle Kang has a new home. She has taken up residence at the top of the leaderboard with no indication of leaving. A winner in the season opener in Orlando last week, Kang birdied her final...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

DV7: Juventus finds its replacement for Ronaldo in Vlahović

TURIN, Italy (AP) — It's taken five months but Juventus has finally found a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Coveted striker Dušan Vlahović completed a 70-million-euro ($80-million) transfer from Fiorentina on Friday on his 22nd birthday and will wear the No. 7 shirt vacated by Ronaldo.
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Avs' MacKinnon could miss All-Star Game after Taylor hit

CHICAGO (AP) — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be sidelined for at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture, throwing his availability for the All-Star Game into question. The 26-year-old MacKinnon has nine goals and 34 assists in 31 games. He was named captain of...
NHL
Frankfort Times

Pac-12 awards No. 19 Oregon victory over UCLA due to forfeit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has awarded No. 19 Oregon a victory over UCLA due to forfeit. The two teams were supposed to play on Friday. UCLA has been down to an eight-player rotation due to injuries, but the Bruins were dealt another setback on Wednesday when junior guard and leading scorer Charisma Osborne was carried off the floor after suffering a non-contact knee injury during the third quarter against No. 8 Arizona.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Midfielders, defenders provide US goals in push for WCup bid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Midfielders and defenders are providing the goals the United States needs to reach the World Cup — by a wide margin. Strikers haven’t found the net for five straight qualifiers, three started by Ricardo Pepi and one each by Jesús Ferreira and Gyasi Zardes.
SOCCER
Frankfort Times

Sports on TV

USA — IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Fla.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy