PARIS (AP) — France is tightening its vaccination rules in a way that could put Novak Djokovic at risk of missing the French Open. From Feb. 15, anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to show proof they tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous four months — down from the current six-month window — in order to enter sports venues in France.

TENNIS ・ 22 HOURS AGO