CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is back on the sidelines as a head coach. Lewis and Jeff Fisher were selected in November to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players. The two squads have been practicing this week.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO