Upon saying the Pledge of Allegiance and approving a consent agenda, the Commissioners were briefed on the various road and bridge projects underway at this time. A cattle guard was repaired near Belvidere, County fuel tanks were replaced in several locations, and the maintainers are busy grading the roadways. Next week tree trimming will begin south of Belvidere. They are looking into purchasing a used boom-lift for trimming and high work throughout the County. Prices are coming in for a new track loader equipped with a clamshell bucket for use at the landfill. The best deal is a 7-year lease that includes a 7-year warranty. The lease model will come equipped with a construction package. A lease contract will be considered at the next Commissioner’s meeting.

KIOWA COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO