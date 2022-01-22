ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers...

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
orlandoweekly.com

Ron DeSantis looking ill at press conference fuels speculation that Florida Gov. has COVID-19

A video making the rounds on Twitter is fueling speculation that governor Ron DeSantis contracted COVID-19. The executive who is in competition for "doing the least to combat the virus" was seen struggling to breathe during a recent press conference. The video came after the governor disappeared for 10 days over the holidays while the state of Florida was suffering from an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak.
FLORIDA STATE
newsy.com

What Do West Virginia Voters Think About Sen. Joe Manchin?

Voters Newsy spoke with in Charleston, West Virginia, are far removed from the Democratic infighting in Washington swirling around one of their senators, Joe Manchin. Since Democrats took control of the Senate last year, Manchin has not been afraid to buck his party on controversial votes — like Build Back Better and voting rights legislation.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Cdc#Fbi#State Senate#Ap News#Omicron#Pfizer
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
MSNBC

Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: “It’s becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level”

As more details are revealed about the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, Texas Democratic congressman and former impeachment manager Joaquin Castro says this is a sign that that January 6th committee is “doing its job”. “Bennie Thompson is getting to the bottom of it,” Castro tells Ali Velshi. “Ultimately, the January 6th commission is going to have to make sure that every single person who helped plan that attack on the Capitol, including members of Congress and, if the evidence bears out, including the President of the United States are held accountable”. While the work continues in Washington, Castro’s home state of Texas is pushing the symptoms of the Big Lie further – enacting voting restrictions that make the process just difficult enough to be a deterrent to democratic participation. “A concrete example of how they get away with” these restrictions that eat away at rights little by little.Jan. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Vietnam
The Independent

John Legend joins thousands spamming Virginia tip line for parents who oppose critical race theory

TikTok users and activists are intentionally gumming up an email inbox established by the state of Virginia's Republican governor that allow parents to report teachers they believe are "behaving objectionably”. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin campaigned on stopping Critical Race Theory in public schools – an easy task, considering CRT is not taught in K-12 schools – and established an email address that parents could use to report teachers who they deem inappropriate. "...[It's] for parents to send us any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected, where...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

My Dad Attacked Cops at the Capitol Riot. I Turned Him In.

On January 5 last year, Guy Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenters militia, packed his AR-15 rifle and a Smith & Wesson pistol into his wife’s car and set off on the 1,300-mile journey from Wylie, Texas, to Washington, D.C. The next day, armed with the pistol,...
WYLIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy