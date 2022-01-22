ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dumbest Team in the NBA

By Nemam Nabytek
CelticsBlog
 7 days ago

They get a big lead and then stop doing everything that got them the lead. Walking the ball up...

www.celticsblog.com

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Under Fire For Using Kobe Bryant Tribute To Take Shots At Current NBA Players: "Don't Use A Man Who Has Passed Away To Push Your Opinions About Modern Day Players."

Stephen A. Smith has received plenty of criticism after his tribute to Kobe Bryant went viral for the wrong reasons. The ESPN analyst, like the rest of us, remembered the Black Mamba on the second anniversary of his tragic death. Everybody wanted to express their love to Kobe, his daughter...
NBA
#Ime
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving To James Harden Before Being A Part-Time Player: "When I Watched Him From Afar, I Just Really Admired The Way He Just Handled The Burden Of Being The Main Guy. And Now That He Is With Us, I Don't Think He Has To Feel That Way Anymore."

James Harden is carrying the Brooklyn Nets right now after Kevin Durant went down with an injury and Kyrie Irving became a part-time player. The Beard landed from Houston tired of being the main guy on the Rockets, and that scenario is happening again in Brooklyn. In recent days, reports...
NBA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Sixers fan who allegedly used slur against Carmelo Anthony speaks out

The Philadelphia 76ers fan who was ejected from game after verbal altercation with Carmelo Anthony claims he did not use a racial slur. During the Jan. 27 game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers went viral due to an altercation between Carmelo Anthony and a fan. Anthony was incensed with a Sixers fan sitting courtside and was ejected. A report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes revealed that the fan in question called Anthony “boy,” which carries racial connotations.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Why the Suns are a sneaky team to watch at the NBA trade deadline

The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of a historically dominant start to their 2021-22 season. Sitting 30 games above .500 with a 39-9 record, they're creating comfortable distance atop the reloaded Western Conference. Following a jaw-dropping run to the NBA Finals after missing the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons,...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Ends The Ben Simmons Drama

Will there or will there not be an end to the Ben Simmons’ saga at the NBA trade deadline? As of now, that answer is unknown but we know that the guard remains the biggest trade piece available right now. When the time comes, the Houston Rockets could be an interesting landing spot.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Are the Celtics fun again?

In a season full of the rarest of highs and the lowest of lows, the Boston Celtics are 8-5 so far in the month of January. Per NBA Stats, Boston is ranked 19th in offensive rating (109.4) on the season, but 4th in defensive rating (106.4) and miraculously fall 7th in net rating (3.1) across the league. Over the last 15 games, Boston is 13th in offensive rating (112.4), 2nd in defensive rating (103.4), and 1st in net rating (8.9). The Celtics are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and Jayson Tatum has ripped off back-to-back stellar games as the team has blown out the Wizards and Kings.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Realistic Celtics trade targets: guards

With the NBA trade deadline just a few weeks away, it’s time for Brad Stevens to make a decision on the direction of this team for the rest of the year. Despite sitting around .500 in the play-in tournament mix at the moment, the Boston Celtics have won seven of their last 10 games, showcasing dominant play at times with their starting lineup finally healthy.
NBA

