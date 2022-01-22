A Consequential Week Ahead

Coinbase has fallen over 50% since it IPO'd in April of last year. I believe Coinbase (COIN) can be a viable investment over time through platform user growth and service expansion while breaking the highly correlated price action it currently has to major cryptocurrencies. I believe user growth will continue strongly moving forward, barring price depressions in the aggregate crypto market, because of its simplicity and service offerings. By attracting new users with minimal direct advertising costs, I believe Coinbase will be able to increase revenue per user through a growing services portfolio offered to customers. Coinbase operates not only as the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange but also as an asset custodian and broker to its client base which I believe is key for future growth in revenues outside of trading fees.

