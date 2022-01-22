ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Consequential Week Ahead

 7 days ago
In terms of going forward, a great deal will depend on how the market reacts to a number of key pieces of information on tap for next week. It has been quite an opening act for the year ahead. On occasions like this we always find that a little perspective can...

Seeking Alpha

Successfully Trading HIVE Blockchain And Other Bitcoin Proxy Stocks

There is only one thing investors need to watch to make decisions on taking a position in HIVE and similar stocks. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is a profitable company to trade when investors understand the simple elements associated with the movement of its share price. While we'll primarily look...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

S&P 500: Curb Your Bearish Enthusiasm

S&P 500 is in a 10% correction. Stock market is having a rough start in 2022, with the S&P 500 (SPY) reaching the 10% correction level in January. Is this just another 10% correction, or is this just the beginning of a prolonged bear market?. The Bear market thesis. The...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Understanding The Yield Curve

The yield curve is said to be steepening when the gap between long-term interest and short-term interest rates is increasing, but the meaning of the steepening is different depending on whether it is being driven by rising long-term interest rates or falling short-term interest rates. Editor's note: Originally published at...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Indicators: Interest Rates Increase, Oil And Commodities Make New Multi-Year Highs

High frequency indicators can give us a nearly up-to-the-moment view of the economy. I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Moderna slips to bottom of S&P 500 amid mixed sentiment

In solidarity with the selloff in the biotech space, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has lost more than 41% YTD, becoming the sharpest decliner in the S&P 500, notwithstanding a promising preannouncement on 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales issued early this month. With its shares having lost more than two-thirds of the peak valuation...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

The Great Rotation May Just Be Getting Started

The year began with a sharp reversal in the relative performance of sectors and styles. In our view, we may still be early in this rotation. The year began with a sharp reversal in the relative performance of sectors and styles. In our view, we may still be early in this rotation.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Equity Market Correction Opens Door For Quality Recovery

Value stocks have performed better than growth stocks in the US and globally. It's been a challenging start to the year for equity investors, with markets dragged down by a sell-off starting in expensive technology stocks, particularly in the US. While the correction is unsettling, we think it may open the door for a healthier recovery in which companies with high-quality, sustainable businesses can stand out.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 1.03% to $45.90 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.15% to 4,349.93 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.18 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Retail Inflows Confirm Market Bottom Nowhere Nigh

Global market cap has seen a loss of some $9 trillion this month. With a global market cap loss of some $9 trillion this month, stock markets have their worst January on record. Under the surface of market averages, 49% of S&P 500 companies, 76% of NASDAQ, and 82% of the economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 stocks are now off more than 20% from recent highs (courtesy of Liz Ann Sonders).
RETAIL
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Coinbase Post-IPO Opportunity

Coinbase has fallen over 50% since it IPO'd in April of last year. I believe Coinbase (COIN) can be a viable investment over time through platform user growth and service expansion while breaking the highly correlated price action it currently has to major cryptocurrencies. I believe user growth will continue strongly moving forward, barring price depressions in the aggregate crypto market, because of its simplicity and service offerings. By attracting new users with minimal direct advertising costs, I believe Coinbase will be able to increase revenue per user through a growing services portfolio offered to customers. Coinbase operates not only as the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange but also as an asset custodian and broker to its client base which I believe is key for future growth in revenues outside of trading fees.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

5 Tech Growth Stocks I'm Buying Hand Over Fist During This Correction

I'm taking advantage of the recent market selloff to increase my exposure to high-quality growth/tech stocks. Market selloffs provide an opportunity for long term investors to buy high quality companies at fair prices. Tech has been hit particularly hard this correction, so elite tech companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) could be particularly good buying opportunities.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Raising Interest Rates Has Far-Reaching Consequences

At the Fed’s first meeting for 2022, concluded on Jan. 26, the committee signaled that it plans to begin raising interest rates soon, aggressively unwinding last year’s bond-buying. Why does the Fed raise rates, and what does raising interest rates do?. Article continues below advertisement. Due to the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Re-Pricing The Powell Put

Last article showed the link between QE and equity market cap. With all eyes turning to Powell's press conference, this might be a good time to think through some of the implications of different paces of monetary tightening, in whatever combination of rate hikes and balance sheet reduction the Fed might choose.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

3 Big Bank Stocks Carrying Strong Momentum Into 2022

This week, we use AAII's A+ Investor Stock Grades to provide insight into three big bank stocks that may be major players in 2022. For investors focused on opportunities in this industry, should you consider these three big bank stocks of Bank of America Corp. (BAC), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)?
STOCKS
Macdaily News

U.S. Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike coming in March in attempt to tamp down raging inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday provided the clearest hint yet that it could start raising interest rates as soon as March. “With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the central bank said in a statement that concluded its two-day meeting this week.
BUSINESS
