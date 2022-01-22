ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Mechanic Destroys $3.4 Million Ferrari by Crashing Into Tree Stump

By Victoria Santiago
 7 days ago
A $3.4 million Ferrari was totaled during a test drive when a mechanic ran it into a tree stump. It may be irreparable. The bright-red Ferrari Enzo had two wheels ripped off in the crash. It was one of only 400 ever made. The cars were only made between 2002 and...

Renata Warec
5d ago

the first story said it was the dealers car,now its a customer's car& they let the mechanic have a test run???? what a bizarre story

