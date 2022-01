MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released information on two separate vehicle pursuits Monday, both stemming from stolen vehicles. The first was around 10:15 a.m. Cpl. Tina McGriff said officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in the area of Plum Street and Ryan Street. She said the vehicle refused to stop. Following the subsequent chase, the stolen vehicle got into a “minor collision” with an unoccupied vehicle in the 1900 block of Pinecrest Drive. WSFA 12 News crews saw the driver had driven into a yard and crashed into a vehicle parked at a home.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO