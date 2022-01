MT. PLEASANT — McBain NMC continued its strong play this season in boys hoops with a 62-35 win over Beal City on Friday.

The Comets take a 2-game lead at 7-0 in their conference standings and remain undefeated at 8-0 overall. Landon Ochampaugh led them with 23 points.

Beal City will next play on Tuesday at home against McBain. NMC will be on the road against Roscommon on Tuesday.