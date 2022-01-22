One NYPD Officer Killed, Another Gravely Wounded During Domestic Call In Harlem

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A Wyncote man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife and mother-in-law. A judge on Wednesday convicted 59-year-old Frederick Clea on two counts of first-degree murder. Clea was immediately sentenced to two life terms in prison. Police say Clea admitted to the killings when they arrived at his home on July 25. Officers found Clea’s wife, 41-year-old Latiya Clea, and his mother-in-law, 74-year-old Mekenda Saunders, inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. Officials say an autopsy revealed that Latiya Clea suffered five gunshot wounds and Saunders was shot once to her chest. Clea told the officers the shootings happened during an argument over a misplaced magazine for his handgun. Records show Cheltenham police previously responded to the home in December 2017 and December 2019 for domestic incidents between the couple. Saunders’ mother lived with them.

