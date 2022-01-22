ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

One NYPD Officer Killed, Another Gravely Wounded During Domestic Call In Harlem

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn New York City Police officer was fatally...

chicago.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Allentown Man Accused Of Shooting 2 NYPD Officers Dies In Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Lehigh Valley man accused of shooting two New York Police Officers and killing one of them has died. Investigators confirmed 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil died at the hospital Monday. A third officer — a rookie — returned fire during the shooting in Harlem last Friday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Father, Son Shoot Each Other During Fight In Kensington, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father and son are in the hospital after Philadelphia police say an attack between the two ended with both of them getting shot. This happened around 10:04 a.m. Thursday inside a home on West Oxford Street. According to police, the 48-year-old son attacked his 67-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Dragged 5 Blocks By Vehicle During Traffic Stop In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a frightening turn of events in West Philadelphia as a traffic stop involving a stolen car went horribly wrong. Police say a suspect with a gun took off in a stolen car — dragging an officer for nearly half a mile — before crashing into some other cars. The officer is in stable condition Wednesday after being treated at Presbyterian Hospital. Police say the officer is lucky he wasn’t more hurt. The vehicle that was dragging him for blocks came to a crashing stop after slamming into some parked cars at 48th and Baltimore Avenue.  Car pieces...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot five times and killed on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane. Police say the man was shot two times in the left side of his back, twice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS New York

Police Arrest Man With Loaded Gun At Times Square Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in custody after police say he was spotted with a gun on a subway train in Times Square. Video shows the handcuffed suspect being escorted out of the 42nd Street station. Police say just before 2 p.m., a rider saw a man on a 2 train with a gun, then alerted authorities. Officers stopped the suspect and recovered the firearm, which was loaded. No one was hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Handed Life Sentence In Fatal Mondawmin Shooting Spree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to life plus 52 years in prison for a 2019 shooting in Mondawmin that resulted in the death of one man and injured three others. Donte Orlando Patterson, Jr. was found guilty in Oct. 2021 of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. Patterson must serve 15 years of his Life sentence without the possibility of parole. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded shortly after 11 a.m. April 11, 2019, in Baltimore’s Mondawmin...
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Kemarni Watson Darby: Man denies knowledge of attack

A man accused of murdering his partner's three-year-old son has told a jury he did not hear or see the attack that killed him. Nathaniel Pope, 31, also denied causing rib fractures to Kemarni Watson Darby and said he was not in the room when the boy was injured on 5 June 2018.
CBS Philly

Wyncote Man Sentenced To 2 Life Terms In July 2020 Murders Of Wife, Mother-In-Law

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A Wyncote man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife and mother-in-law. A judge on Wednesday convicted 59-year-old Frederick Clea on two counts of first-degree murder. Clea was immediately sentenced to two life terms in prison. Police say Clea admitted to the killings when they arrived at his home on July 25. Officers found Clea’s wife, 41-year-old Latiya Clea, and his mother-in-law, 74-year-old Mekenda Saunders, inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. Officials say an autopsy revealed that Latiya Clea suffered five gunshot wounds and Saunders was shot once to her chest. Clea told the officers the shootings happened during an argument over a misplaced magazine for his handgun. Records show Cheltenham police previously responded to the home in December 2017 and December 2019 for domestic incidents between the couple. Saunders’ mother lived with them.
WYNCOTE, PA
BBC

Man murdered partner by stabbing her in eye

A man who murdered his partner by stabbing her in the eye with a kitchen knife, has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years. Truro Crown Court heard the argument started over a meal Michaela Hall, 49, had made for Lee Kendall, 43. It was told he carried out...
CBS New York

90-Year-Old Mary Veronelli Beaten During Paterson Home Invasion

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A  90-year-old woman was beaten during a break-in at her home in Paterson. Authorities believe she may have been targeted, though the suspect has not yet been arrested. “It was horrible. You can’t run. You can’t move,” Veronelli told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. She still has two black eyes from the attack she suffered in the middle of the night on Jan. 14. She was asleep in her bed when she heard her back windows smash, then saw a man come into her room. “Started beating me. Dragged me out of bed, and was pounding me,” Veronelli said. She managed to grab...
PATERSON, NJ

