GAYLORD — No. 3 Gaylord St. Mary pulled away in the second half to defeat No. 6 Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 62-50, in girls basketball on Thursday. The game was tied at 25 at halftime and the Snowbirds started to pull away in the third to hold a 45-37 edge entering the fourth. They improve to 12-0 on the season with the top-10 win in Div. 4.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO