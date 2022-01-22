ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CM Punk And Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Segments Announced For 1/26 AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two segments have been added to the Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. First, AEW has announced that we will be hearing from CM Punk on January 26, exactly one week before AEW makes its return to Chicago. Punk has been trying to get...

Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 1/26 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including MJF-Punk verbal battle, Cole vs. Cassidy, Cody vs. Sammy in ladder match, Britt Baker promo, Velvet vs. Hirsch, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including an MJF-Punk verbal battle and big announcement about their match along with a Wardlow angle, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy, Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara in ladder match, a Britt Baker promo, Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch, and more.
WATCH: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Trolls Browns Fans Again At Cleveland Show

All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. once again provided plenty of trash talk directed at the arch rivals of her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. Baker cut an in-ring promo during the 'Beach Break' special edition of Dynamite Wednesday (January 26) night at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland and provided several jabs at the Cleveland Browns.
Sammy Guevara wins undisputed TNT title at AEW Dynamite Beach Break

Sammy Guevara defeated Cody Rhodes in a ladder match to win the undisputed TNT Championship tonight at AEW Dynamite Beach Break. Guevara had held the interim TNT title since defeating Dustin Rhodes in a match at Battle of the Belts on January 8. The interim title was created after Rhodes was forced to miss a series of shows due to medical protocols. Rhodes had defeated Guevara for the TNT title on AEW Rampage, taped on December 22, then aired on Christmas night.
Fightful

Wardlow Wants Jeff Hardy In AEW; Wants To Tag With The Hardy Boyz In A Trios Match

Wardlow's bucket list is topped by Team Xtreme. Wardlow is more than just the heavy for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He is also a lifelong wrestling fan. Recently, he had the opportunity to wrestle CM Punk which he compared to winning the lottery. Now, he is reflecting on other opportunities that he feels would also help him complete his personal bucket list.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite On 1/26/22 Draws Highest Viewership To-Date On TBS For Beach Break

AEW Dynamite viewership is in for Beach Break. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports AEW Dynamite drew 1,100,000 viewers on January 26. This number is up from the 1,032,000 viewers the show drew last Wednesday. This was Dynamite's highest total viewership since September 29 and its highest viewership yet on TBS since moving on January 5.
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Confirms He's On A Handshake Deal With AEW

Cody Rhodes lost the AEW TNT Championship at AEW Dynamite Beach Break when he was bested by Sammy Guevara in a ladder match. Rhodes won the best on the Christmas episode of AEW Rampage, but was unable to defend it at AEW Battle of the Belts due to medical protocols.
Fightful

CM Punk vs. MJF, PAC Set To Return To Action On 2/2 AEW Dynamite

Two major matchups have been made official for the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. After weeks of ducking CM Punk by sending other Pinnacle members into battle with him, MJF has finally agreed to fight The Best In The World. During the Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk came to the ring in his ring gear with the hopes that MJF would wrestle him. Max came out but refused to compete in front of the Cleveland crowd, opting to wait until Dynamite next week in Chicago. After insulting Punk and making numerous references to his WWE exit eight years ago, MJF and The Pinnacle attacked Punk to end the segment.
Fightful

NXT Viewership, Key Demo Rating Rises On 1/25/22

The viewership numbers are in for NXT on 1/25. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT drew 593,000 viewers on Tuesday, January 25. This number is upfrom last Tuesday's number of 587,000 viewers. Tuesday's episode scored a 0.14 rating (184,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is higher...
Fightful

MJF: Miz Is One Of The Greatest Pro Wrestlers Of All Time

MJF has responded to Miz' praise. Miz made an appearance on The Ringer wrestling podcast and had praise for MJF, saying he's ding a great job and being an original. "I don't think he wants to be The Miz, to be honest. I don't think any superstar, no matter what company you're in, wants to be the next 'this person.' You want to be an original. There are comparisons. I've always been compared to, I was compared to Jericho for a while, I was compared to Ric Flair for a while. I don't want to be compared. I want to be an originator. You take things. When you're learning and coming up, you see things that you like out of certain superstars and are like, 'Oh, I'll use that, sprinkle of that, sprinkle of this' as an homage. In a sense, you want to be an original. I don't think he wants to be the next Miz, I think he wants to be the first him. Honestly, he's doing a great job at it. 25 years old. When I was 25 years old, I was still in developmental and Deep South Wrestling and still learning the trade. I wasn't putting on matches on national television and putting together memorable promos that people talk about. I wasn't doing that. Applaud to him," said Miz.
Fightful

Wardlow's Dream Opponents, Edge Adds More 'Adam' To His Character, Lashley Talks Lesnar | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, January 26, 2022:. - Wardlow spoke with Web is Jericho about his dream opponents in AEW. Dream opponents: “Kenny Omega is at the top of that list. People say he’s the best in the world, so why not start there? I don’t want to be just a big guy. I’m not just size. I’m not just a look. I can go. I think the way you test that is going with Kenny Omega. I would really like to have another shot at Cody Rhodes and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, just because I have two L’s from them that I would like to correct.”
Fightful

Chris Jericho Calls Eddie Kingston A Dream Opponent

Though they antagonize each other on-screen, Chris Jericho is actually rather fond of Eddie Kingston. During a recent appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Jericho admitted that from the moment Kingston walked in the door at AEW, he saw a star. He also added that he is eagerly anticipating the match that they are slowly building up to.
