Former teacher working to collect more diverse children's books

By WTVF Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Black Book Project was launched at the beginning of 2021 by former teacher Meredith McKinney. Since the launch McKinney has collected books featuring Black characters for children who would otherwise not have access to books that represent them. Last year, the...

NBC News

Noodle the pug is starring in a children's book

Noodle the pug will grace the pages of his own picture book this summer. Last year, the 13-year-old pug captured hearts last year when his morning ritual with his owner, Jonathan Graziano, went viral on TikTok. Every morning, Graziano gently wakes Noodle up and attempts to lift him to stand up.
ANIMALS
newsmirror.net

Local author pens new children’s book

When local authors have their first book published, it is a cause of celebration. When the writer is a homegrown talent, having attended Ridgeview Elementary, Park View Middle School, and Yucaipa High School, it can be a source of pride for the community. Such is the case of David Quesada, who has just published the first of 10 books in a series written for third graders and up. Quesada, a Yucaipa resident since 1998, began his love of reading and storytelling at a very early age. After graduation from Yucaipa High School, he went on to graduate from California Baptist University with his bachelor’s and master’s degree in Business Administration. He was raised in a large extended family that included many siblings, cousins and next door neighbor kids that to this day are still a part of his life and characters in his book. Being the eldest of this gang of kids, he led them in many fun and exciting adventures. Quesada resides in Yucaipa with his wife and high school sweetheart Taylor and their five children. The characters in “Isle Of Drasca” are based on real life personalities and experiences of David’s children, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Getting to know each character is half the fun. “Isle Of Drasca,” is an exciting adventure story of siblings, cousins and friends. The kids love to eat cheeseburgers, go on adventures, play games and listen to Dad’s stories. Through humor, tragedy and the accidental discovery of a golden book, the children enter another world of dragons and creatures. They must work together to uncover mysteries surrounding the Isle or never return home. “Isle Of Drasca” can be found on Amazon. Coloring books, hats, and T-shirts can also be found on Amazon.com. Quesada has been asked to join other local authors at Gardenworks for Kids Learning Center. Its annual “Book Reading by the Author” children’s event will be held in February. Gardenworks owner Donna Hinkle supports youth in the community. For more information visit gardenworksforkids.org.
YUCAIPA, CA
jamestowngazette.com

Children’s Book Author to Visit Ellington Library

Aaron Measer, a local Children’s book author born and raised in Western New York, will be visiting Ellington Farman Library on Saturday January 22 from 10:30-11:30am. He will reading his new book “My Day with Grandma” and have copies for sale. As the oldest of ten, Aaron has always understood the great role that stories play in the lives of children and now enjoys bringing his own stories and memories to life on the page. Aaron has a passion for all forms of storytelling and has written screenplays, short stories, and now children’s books. “My Day with Grandma” is a beautiful picture book about what happens when a young child spends the day with Grandma. The sweet poem is accompanied by gorgeous, hand-painted illustrations that set this book apart from the rest. Based on the author’s fond childhood memories, this book is sure to charm young and old alike. His work can be found on his website aaronmeaser.com and on Amazon. In addition to the story time there will be a simple craft for young children to make.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Male Characters Still Outnumber Female Characters in Children’s Books

A new study by Kennedy Casey, Kylee Novick, Stella F. Lourenco published in PLOS One found that in children’s books featuring a single main character, male perspectives still outnumbered those with female perspectives. The researchers looked at almost 3,300 books published between 1960 and 2020, published for readers in the 0-16 age group.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtvf#The Black Book Project
Reading Eagle

Former Peace Corps volunteer from Hamburg pens children’s book

Olivia Shaffer, a Hamburg High 2011 alumna, wrote a children’s book inspired by a boy she met while a Peace Corps volunteer in Fiji. While living in a remote village, Shaffer became fast friends with her neighbors, a family with a 3-year-old boy nicknamed Ulu. “Ulu and I became...
HAMBURG, PA
Ellsworth American

Islandport Press’s children’s books win awards

YARMOUTH — Three Islandport Press children’s books, featuring subjects ranging from a clam chowder competition to adventure-seeking woodland creatures to allegorical tales of the sea, have been recognized for excellence by the 2021 Northern Lights Book Awards. Based in Jamesville, N.Y., Northern Light Book Awards honors “Children’s Literature...
YARMOUTH, ME
metrofamilymagazine.com

4 Lunar New Year Children’s Books

The Lunar New Year begins on Feb. 1. If your family is looking to learn more information about the holiday or to plan your own celebration, check out the books below. This colorful book explains how the Lunar New Year is celebrated by families in China, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand and India. Each region is represented with a distinct illustration style, giving each area a unique tone and feel. Watch a digital story time here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC 4

New children’s picture book, “Chicken Frank, Dinosaur!”

Local Utah science teacher and children’s book author Shaunda Wenger (S.K. Wenger as her pen name) recently debuted her new children’s picture book, “Chicken Frank, Dinosaur!” published by Albert Whitman & Co. This book ties in with Darwin Day on February 12th for its story related to the evolution of birds from Therapod dinosaurs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Lots of new children's books at the library this week

Following are new books at the Wilson County Public Library. Adult fiction “The Accomplice” by Lisa ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
praisedc.com

New Children’s Book Will Celebrate Ruby Bridges’ Resilience

Nearly 62 years ago, a then six-year-old Ruby Bridges bravely walked through the doors of the New Orleans-based William Frantz Elementary School, becoming the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in the South. It was an act of courage that served as a defining moment in the civil rights movement and would inspire generations to come. Her poignant story will be the focus of a new children’s book slated to be released this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC 4

A children’s book for the mommas out there

Motherhood is a bumpy road that can be a challenging transition. Author, Kyriaki Birkeland, shares her latest book “Motherhood is big enough”. Kyriaki was prompted to write this book when she realized how hard the transition into motherhood was for her. She spent years in recovery overcoming postpartum depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KERO 23 ABC News

BPD officer writes children's book

On-duty, he’s an officer. Off-the-clock, he’s a writer. And now, he’s a published children’s author. 23ABC’s Kristin Vartan tells us about Bakersfield Police Department Officer Charles Pratt’s new book “Excuse me, I Have a Question."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Newsday

LI's Idina Menzel and her sister collaborate on children's book

Syosset-raised Tony Award winner Idina Menzel and her younger sister, writer and former teacher Cara Mentzel, have collaborated on a children's book about a little mouse who finds her big and confident voice. The 48-page picture book "Loud Mouse," illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett and scheduled for publication Sept. 27 by...
SYOSSET, NY

