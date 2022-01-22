ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Morristown over No. 11 Sparta - Girls basketball recap

By Matt Cosentino
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kathryn Duff posted a double-double with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Morristown to a 51-45 win over Sparta, No. 11 in...

