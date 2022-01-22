ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Cockburn out, No. 17 Illinois falls 81-65 to Maryland

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn's...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

247Sports

JUST IN: Cockburn available, Curbelo out at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Illini are getting one of their major pieces back on Saturday, as All-American big man Kofi Cockburn is dressed in uniform and available to play against Northwestern. Andre Curbelo is still out due to COVID safety protocols and he did not make the trip. Cockburn...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Pac-12 awards No. 19 Oregon victory over UCLA due to forfeit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has awarded No. 19 Oregon a victory over UCLA due to forfeit. The two teams were supposed to play on Friday. UCLA has been down to an eight-player rotation due to injuries, but the Bruins were dealt another setback on Wednesday when junior guard and leading scorer Charisma Osborne was carried off the floor after suffering a non-contact knee injury during the third quarter against No. 8 Arizona.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Clark's 28 points lead No. 23 Iowa women past Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points and a clutch 3-pointer, Monika Czinano added 24 points with a season-high 16 rebounds, and No. 23 Iowa defeated Northwestern 72-67 in overtime on Friday night. Clark, the nation's leader in scoring (25.4 ppg) and assists (8.2 apg), hit a...
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Auburn AD says Bruce Pearl is Tigers coach "for life"

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has agreed to a contract extension to remain on the Plains. Athletic director Allen Greene announced in a video on social media along with Pearl on Friday night that “we locked him up," beneath the words “for life.” The 61-year-old Pearl led the top-ranked Tigers to their first Final Four in 2019.
AUBURN, AL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Dayton holds on for 53-51 win over Rhode Island

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 18 points and Dayton held off Rhode Island for a 53-51 win on Friday night. Dayton led 49-42 with 2:49 remaining. After a layup by Sebastian Thomas drew Rhode Island within 49-47 with 14 seconds to go the Flyers closed it out with four free throws in four attempts.
DAYTON, OH
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

IWU men to play in inaugural Champions Classic

The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball program has been invited and will participate in inaugural Champions Classic presented by media outlet Small College Basketball. The Wildcats will join three other NAIA along with four teams from the NCAA Division II and III levels on Nov. 18-19 on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Games will be played in Wachs Arena, an 8,000-seat venue considered to be one of the top NCAA DII facilities in the country.
ABERDEEN, SD
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Louisville's Pegues set for challenge, 'not my first rodeo'

A relaxed-looking Mike Pegues said he is ready for the challenge ahead as Louisville’s interim men’s basketball coach, noting Friday with a laugh that “this isn’t my first rodeo” in the position. Yes, Pegues fared well in his debut as Louisville’s interim coach when he...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Mike Bobo returns to Georgia as offensive analyst

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mike Bobo has returned to Georgia. The national champion Bulldogs announced Friday that Bobo, a former quarterback and offensive coordinator at the school, was joining coach Kirby Smart's staff as an offensive analyst.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Youth sports complex to replace longtime Indiana car auction

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — A large youth sports and business complex is being planned for a northeastern Indiana site that has hosted major classic automobile auctions for decades. J.T. Fisher Properties completed its purchase of the Auburn Auction Park this past week. The developer has plans for a $42 million project that includes 16 indoor basketball/volleyball courts, four soccer/lacrosse fields and eight baseball/softball fields.
AUBURN, IN

