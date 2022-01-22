With Cockburn out, No. 17 Illinois falls 81-65 to Maryland

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Illini are getting one of their major pieces back on Saturday, as All-American big man Kofi Cockburn is dressed in uniform and available to play against Northwestern. Andre Curbelo is still out due to COVID safety protocols and he did not make the trip. Cockburn...
Florida linebacker transfer Ty’Ron Hopper is staying in the SEC. Hopper, who re-entered the NCAA transfer portal this week, is set to transfer to Missouri, sources tell On3. The plan is for him to arrive on campus in the coming days. Hopper, a top-65 overall recruit in the 2019...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has awarded No. 19 Oregon a victory over UCLA due to forfeit. The two teams were supposed to play on Friday. UCLA has been down to an eight-player rotation due to injuries, but the Bruins were dealt another setback on Wednesday when junior guard and leading scorer Charisma Osborne was carried off the floor after suffering a non-contact knee injury during the third quarter against No. 8 Arizona.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points and a clutch 3-pointer, Monika Czinano added 24 points with a season-high 16 rebounds, and No. 23 Iowa defeated Northwestern 72-67 in overtime on Friday night. Clark, the nation's leader in scoring (25.4 ppg) and assists (8.2 apg), hit a...
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has agreed to a contract extension to remain on the Plains. Athletic director Allen Greene announced in a video on social media along with Pearl on Friday night that “we locked him up," beneath the words “for life.” The 61-year-old Pearl led the top-ranked Tigers to their first Final Four in 2019.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 18 points and Dayton held off Rhode Island for a 53-51 win on Friday night. Dayton led 49-42 with 2:49 remaining. After a layup by Sebastian Thomas drew Rhode Island within 49-47 with 14 seconds to go the Flyers closed it out with four free throws in four attempts.
The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball program has been invited and will participate in inaugural Champions Classic presented by media outlet Small College Basketball. The Wildcats will join three other NAIA along with four teams from the NCAA Division II and III levels on Nov. 18-19 on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Games will be played in Wachs Arena, an 8,000-seat venue considered to be one of the top NCAA DII facilities in the country.
A relaxed-looking Mike Pegues said he is ready for the challenge ahead as Louisville’s interim men’s basketball coach, noting Friday with a laugh that “this isn’t my first rodeo” in the position. Yes, Pegues fared well in his debut as Louisville’s interim coach when he...
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mike Bobo has returned to Georgia. The national champion Bulldogs announced Friday that Bobo, a former quarterback and offensive coordinator at the school, was joining coach Kirby Smart's staff as an offensive analyst.
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — A large youth sports and business complex is being planned for a northeastern Indiana site that has hosted major classic automobile auctions for decades. J.T. Fisher Properties completed its purchase of the Auburn Auction Park this past week. The developer has plans for a $42 million project that includes 16 indoor basketball/volleyball courts, four soccer/lacrosse fields and eight baseball/softball fields.
