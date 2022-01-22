Hintz scores in overtime to lift Stars past Red Wings 5-4

The Checkers went toe-to-toe with the AHL’s top team and - although it took longer than 60 minutes - came away with a huge victory thanks to Zac Dalpe’s overtime winner. Nearly three-and-a-half minutes into an overtime period chock full of chances for both sides, the Checkers shut down a point-blank chance from the Comets on one end and pushed ahead for an odd-man rush going the other way. Aleksi Heponiemi found a trailing Dalpe entering the zone, and the captain ripped a shot past Utica netminder Nico Daws to claim a crucial two points in the standings for Charlotte.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO