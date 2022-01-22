Hintz scores in overtime to lift Stars past Red Wings 5-4

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
When the first period ended at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Wednesday, the story of the night figured to be all about the Blackhawks' Dylan Strome. Struggling all season to find a consistent role and consistent production, Strome scored a pair of goals in less than two minutes and assisted on Sam Lafferty's goal with 32 seconds remaining.
DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and...
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back...
The Checkers went toe-to-toe with the AHL’s top team and - although it took longer than 60 minutes - came away with a huge victory thanks to Zac Dalpe’s overtime winner. Nearly three-and-a-half minutes into an overtime period chock full of chances for both sides, the Checkers shut down a point-blank chance from the Comets on one end and pushed ahead for an odd-man rush going the other way. Aleksi Heponiemi found a trailing Dalpe entering the zone, and the captain ripped a shot past Utica netminder Nico Daws to claim a crucial two points in the standings for Charlotte.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored the only goal of the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Friday night. Filip Zadina and Givani Smith scored in regulation for Detroit, and Calvin Pickard — making his second start of the season — stopped 36 shots through overtime and all three Pittsburgh skaters in the tiebreaker.
CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely because of a concussion. The 33-year-old Toews got hurt during Wednesday night's 8-5 win at Detroit, but he played through the game. The center reported symptoms to the team’s medical staff on Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Minnesota WIld beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night following the jersey retirement ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist. Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello— a former Ranger — each had a goal and...
The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s 3-2 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane knows he will not be universally loved by by fans of the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton is the fourth franchise for the 30-year-old forward whose contract was dumped by the San Jose Sharks. There will be questions about his past, from suspensions due to violations of COVID-19 protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. Allegations of abuse lodged by his ex-wife were not proven in court.
The Chicago Blackhawks poured it on Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings, winning 8-5, in part thanks to Dylan Strome’s first career hat trick. After being badly outplayed in the opening minutes of the game, the Blackhawks quickly turned that around and got the scoring started as Dominik Kubalik secured a rebound off of Red Wings’ goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and put the puck in the net after it had bounced off due to a Seth Jones shot:
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Indiana Pacers had to change things up. They had just given up 158 points in a home loss to Charlotte on Wednesday night, a franchise record for points allowed and the most any team has given up this season.
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul was on the receiving end of a rough shove in the final seconds from Minnesota's Taurean Prince and players from both teams froze for a split-second, wondering how the 11-time All-Star would react. Basically, the Phoenix point guard did nothing. He waved off his...
