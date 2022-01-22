Midland Park over Emerson Boro - Boys basketball recap

Andrew Piombino’s seven points helped lead Morris Hills past Butler 33-26 in the preliminary round of the Morris County Tournament in Rockaway. Morris Hills (9-6) shut Butler out in the first quarter 8-0 before the Bulldogs (6-8) made it a three-point game at halftime. However, the Scarlet Knights stayed in control as it outscored Butler 20-14 in the second half and held the Bulldogs to two points in the fourth.

BUTLER, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO