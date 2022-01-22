Midland Park over Emerson Boro - Boys basketball recap
David Luberoff registered 16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks for Midland Park in its 49-32 win against Emerson Boro in Emerson. Michael Herlihy...www.nj.com
