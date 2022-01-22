ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Shooting in Thibodaux leaves 2 people dead

By FOX 8 Staff
fox8live.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - According to Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue, detectives are investigating a double...

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 11

Dijon Robinson
7d ago

GOD BLESS THE VICTIMS AND THEIR FAMILY...I KNEW 1 OF THE VICTIMS AND He was a Kool person and had a good heart.. it's just sad to hear about this SMH. We need to stop the senseless killing. They say BLACK LIVES MATTER but I can't tell. We killing our own people but when the cops kill our people that's when they wanna SCREAM BLACK LIVES MATTER. In the name of JESUS bless this world.

Reply(4)
4
Linda Davis
7d ago

I don't understand why? and for what reason are these black men are out here murdering each other? I really don't think they know themselves. Everyday all day black young men that has a whole life ahead of them are killing each other. It really is a shame in GOD eyes. Let me get this straight: If BLACK LIVES really MATTER!!!! to any black, or if it felt like it mattered would black men keep murdering each other?? Do black men realize that many black people lost their lives and went through he'll to get black people where they are today?? So how in the name of JESUS could a black man pick up a gun take another black man life?? My black brothers I beg of you to put the guns down, pick up a Bible.

Reply(3)
2
