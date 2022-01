WASHINGTON — Less than two weeks after D.C. began requiring proof of COVID vaccination to enter most indoor establishments, the new law is already causing confusion.. Beginning on Jan. 18 -- three days after the mandate requiring bars, restaurants, gyms, and movie theatres to check vaccination records and ask for matching ID -- journalists from WUSA9 started spot-checking businesses in all four quadrants of the city to examine how closely they were following the new regulations.

