No. 2 Yellowjackets get revenge over No. 1 Tupelo

Starkville center Makhi Myles slams home two more points in the second quarter as the Yellowjackets extended their lead over Tupelo going into halftime Friday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO • Two weeks ago, Starkville allowed Tupelo to break the scoreboard with 100 points in a huge Division 1-6A win.

But on Friday night, the No. 2-ranked Yellowjackets were determined to put on a better showing defensively, and accomplished that to come out with a 71-57 win over the top-ranked Golden Wave, claiming the top spot in the division race.

“We took a little more pride defensively this time,” first-year Starkville head coach Woodie Howard said.

Starkville (15-4, 3-1) held Tupelo (17-3, 3-1) scoreless for nearly the first three minutes of the game as it built an early 7-0 lead that ended with a 15-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

In the second, the Yellowjackets doubled up the Wave 22-11 as Makhi Myles found his rhythm after scoring just two points in the opening quarter. Myles scored seven points in an 11-2 run to end the first half up 37-21.

His aggressiveness remained in the second half as he finished with a game-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Eight of his points came on dunks.

“Once he gets going, he helps everybody else out,” said Howard. “…He’s played a big part in everything we do this year.”

Starkville’s defensive effort paired with shooting 27 of 46 (58.7%) from the floor made way for the lopsided victory. Kylan Baggett was 4 of 6 from 3-point range as part of his 14 points. Senavion Roby and Connor Rogers both added 11.

Tupelo, which hadn’t played a game in 10 days nor practiced in five days due to the school going to virtual learning, showed signs of rust with an 18 of 53 (33.9%) effort from the floor. Gavin Shannon started the game 0 of 6 from the floor but ended with 20 points, while London Fields added 11 – all in the second half.

(G) Tupelo 53, Starkville 43: The No. 3-ranked Lady Wave (17-4, 4-0) received 13 points from Mikayla Riley and 10 from Nadia Norfleet in the win.

Jamaica Young had 16 and Zariya Edwards 11 for the Lady Yellowjackets.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Starkville outscored Tupelo 16-3 in the final four minutes of the second quarter for a 16-point halftime lead.

Point Maker: Myles was 8 of 16 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Talking Point: “That extended break did a little something to us, but you’ve still got to be able get up and come out and play – put your best foot forward.” – Tupelo head coach Robert Green