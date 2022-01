Dana White and Francis Ngannou may not be on the best of terms, but that didn’t stop the UFC president from praising his performance. After being down two rounds on a couple of the judges’ scorecards in the UFC 270 main event, heavyweight champion Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) resorted to his grappling to rally for the decision win against Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC).

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO