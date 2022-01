In August, Girl Scouts unveiled its latest cookie, Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-like cookie with caramel and chocolate. But if you're planning to stock up on enough Adventurefuls to last you through the year, you might be out of luck. In a statement shared to its website, Girl Scouts warned that it was running low on supplies as a result of high demand and labor shortages—the latter of which we've seen a lot lately.

