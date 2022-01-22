Petoskey Picks Up Big North Conference Win Over Traverse City Central in Girls Basketball

TRAVERSE CITY — Petoskey hung on for a 44-39 road victory over Traverse City Central in girls basketball Friday night.

With the win, Petoskey improves to 5-4 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. The loss was the third straight for the Trojans, who fall to 6-4, 1-3 in the Big North.

Traverse City Central will next host Ludington on Tuesday. Petoskey will host Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Saturday.