Kansas Wesleyan Bowling saw some strong performances over the weekend at the SWIBC V and VI tournaments held in Dallas and Plano, Texas. In the SWIBC V tournament for the men, Caleb Demel (SR/Salina, Kan.) rolled the first 300 game in competition history for the Coyote program in the fourth game of individual games during the team games. His perfect game helped him finish third in the individual standings with a pin total of 1087.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO