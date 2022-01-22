ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Official TSA Response to Controversial Identification at Airports

By Brian Cohen
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this evening, I wrote this article pertaining to the controversy of certain types of documentation which may be accepted by the Transportation Security Administration for the transportation of passengers who are considered to be illegal migrants by many lawmakers. Update: Official TSA Response to Controversial Identification at Airports....

JP
7d ago

Democrat policies at their finest! You need an ID to buy cigarettes, alcohol, or even at a radio station for those concert tickets you won by being the 5th caller! But IDs disenfranchise minorities by asking them to verify who they are is their argument. Imagine if all of the productive, tax paying, law abiding citizens decide to quit carrying or providing ID.

40
nosmo king
7d ago

Anyone can cross our southern border. Anyone can fly here too as evidenced by the terrorists who have flown to our country who were on various watch lists

29
Gary Good
6d ago

The TSA should be disbanded and we should go back to a Drivers License at the counter! If your an Illegal Alien you should never be issued a Driver's License, ever! RIGHT REPUBLICANS?

24
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

