Wheeling Park Keeps Streak Alive Over John Marshall
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park swept the regular season series with John Marshall Friday night with a 68-38 win over the Monarchs.
The win was also the Patriots 35th straight over JM. Aiden Davis led the Park with 25 points, Brett Phillips added 18. Roman Gray led the Monarchs with 13 points.
