Religion

Thich Nhat Hanh, who worked for decades to teach mindfulness, approached death in that same spirit

By Brooke Schedneck Rhodes College
Roanoke Times
 8 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Thich Nhat Hanh, the monk who popularized mindfulness in the West, died in the Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, on Jan. 21, 2022. He was 95. In 2014, Thich Nhat...

The Independent

Thich Nhat Hanh death: Zen Buddhist monk and peace activist dies at 95

Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh has died at the age of 95. The peace activist gained prominence in the 1960s as a major opponent of the Vietnam War and is known as a pioneer of Buddhism in the west.The Plum Village, which is a global community of mindfulness practice centers and monasteries founded by Nhat Hanh in southern France, confirmed the monk’s death on Twitter.“The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism announces that our beloved teacher Thich Nhat Hanh passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, at 00:00hrs on 22nd January 2022, at the...
Boston Globe

Thich Nhat Hanh, Zen master and political reformer, dies at 95

Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk who was one of the world’s most influential Zen masters, spreading messages of mindfulness, compassion and nonviolence, died Saturday at his home in the Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95. The death was announced by Plum Village, his organization...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Correction: Vietnam-Obit-Thich Nhat Hanh story

HANOI, Vietnam — In a story published January 22, 2022, about Thich Nhat Hanh, The Associated Press erroneously reported that he taught at Princeton University and that his name at birth was Nguyen Xuan Bao. His monastic community Plum Village, corrected its website to show that Thich Nhat Hanh attended Princeton Theological Seminary and later taught and conducted research at Columbia University. Plum Village also clarified that Thich Nhat Hanh's legal name was Nguyen Xuan Bao, but his name at birth was Nguyễn Đình Lang.
Thich Nhat Hanh
Thich Nhat Hanh, poetic peace activist and master of mindfulness, dies at 95

(Reuters) – Thich Nhat Hanh, the Zen Buddhist monk, poet and peace activist who in the 1960s came to prominence as an opponent of the Vietnam War, died on Saturday aged 95 surrounded by his followers in the temple where his spiritual journey began. “The International Plum Village Community...
Reflections: Thich Nhat Hanh at Princeton Seminary

Thich Nhat Hanh, one of the world’s most influential Zen masters, passed away on January 21, 2022, at the age of 95. Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk, was born in Dalat, Vietnam on October 11, 1926. His life’s work as a peace advocate, teacher, poet, and activist took him all over the globe, including a brief but influential stay at Princeton Theological Seminary. Beginning in 1961, Nhat Hanh was a visiting student at Princeton Seminary. He applied for acceptance into the Seminary in 1961 and was accepted as a non-degree-seeking student (also referred to as a “Special Student”) for the 1961-1962 academic year. During that time, he was sponsored and supported by the Institute of International Education (IIE), which provided him with a scholarship that covered tuition, fees, and room & board. This funding was rather modest, as noted in a June 1962 letter from Princeton Seminary Dean Elmer G. Homrighausen, but was supplemented by generous donations and gifts from within the Princeton Seminary community. While at Princeton Seminary, Thich Nhat Hanh (known then as Nguyen Xuan Bao) resided in the dormitories in Brown Hall, attending classes with his fellow seminarians. During his year at the Seminary, Nhat Hanh took five courses—two in the Fall semester and three in the Spring semester. According to the official transcript, his main areas of study were world religions and religious history. A copy of this transcript is located in his alumni file in the Seminary Archives.
Old Gold Black

Remembering Thich Nhat Hanh

Thich Nhat Hanh passed away on Jan. 22 at the age of 95 in the peaceful Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, his home and final resting place. Born in Vietnam, Thich Nhat Hanh was a prominent religious leader whose teachings were built on peaceful activism and mindfulness. The news of his passing was met with an overwhelming outpour of support and sadness from his community of students and those who looked up to him. Despite this, Thich Nhat Hanh would have wanted his students not to mourn or feel pain from his passing, but instead, celebrate the transience of life and accept that this was just another experience in which his soul could partake.
NBC News

How Thich Nhat Hanh pioneered modern mindfulness in the West

Whatever you’re doing, pause, take a breath and come back to your body, said Brother Chan Phap Dung, recalling a lesson he learned from his teacher, revered monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who died Saturday. “Drinking a cup of tea, you can do it mindfully,” Phap Dung said. “When you’re...
The Guardian

Funeral for Thich Nhat Hanh held in Vietnam

A funeral has been held for the Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, a week after the renowned Zen master and peace activist died at the age of 95 in Hue, central Vietnam. Thousands of monks and disciples trailed a procession of pallbearers carrying Thich Nhat Hanh’s coffin from Tu...
Thich Nhat Hanh, Quantum Physics, and Relationships

Some scientists and religious figures have converged on the idea that objects are only defined by their relationships. This more complex relationship-based perspective offers multiple benefits during difficult conversations and conflicts. Shifting your thoughts to the many complex causes at play in conflicts can give you the space to pause...
The US Sun

Who was Thich Nhat Hanh and what was his cause of death?

THICH Nhat Hanh, an influential Vietnamese Buddhist monk, has died at the age of 95. His Zen teaching organisation, Plum Village said the monk passed away "peacefully" on Saturday morning local time. Who was Thich Nhat Hanh?. He was born in central Vietnam in 1926 and entered Tu Hieu Temple,...
Gephardt Daily

Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Jan. 22 (UPI) — Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk and peace activist whose writings taught mindfulness and non-violence, died Saturday at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95. His death was announced by Plum Village, an international monastic community founded by the Zen master in...
