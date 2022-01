A woman has been arrested after appearing to threaten to bring guns to school in Page County, Virginia while she argued against requiring students to wear masks during a school board meeting. She quickly apologised, saying that she was “only speaking figuratively”. After her three-minute comment period came to an end, Amelia King, 42, told the members of the board: “Alright. No mask mandates. My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. That’s not happening and I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”“I’ll see y’all on Monday,” she added after repeatedly...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO