Jamie Lynn Spears’ Attempt to Defend Herself Blows Up in Her Face

Britney Spears is giving her fans a blast from the past as she reprised her iconic ‘Baby One More Time’ schoolgirl outfit and added a special twist to it. Britney Spears, 40, hit us “[Baby] One More Time” with her iconic schoolgirl look and we are absolutely here for it! The pop star tied up her white blouse into a tiny crop top once again but added some changes to the look this time around. Instead of a black pleated skirt, she wore a green plaid mini skirt this time around. She also proved that she’s not so innocent at this stage of her life as she ditched the grey sweater and pom-pom braids for a beaded choker and let her wavy hair flow. “Pssss this is my new …Baby One More Time outfit,” she captioned the Instagram video.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO