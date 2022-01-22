Jamie Lynn Spears’ Attempt to Defend Herself Blows Up in Her Face

Jamie Lynn Spears has been married to her ‘normal’ husband since 2014 and they have led a happy and exciting life together. Find out more about Jamie Watson here!. Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, has led a successful career since starring in her own Nickelodeon show, Zoey 101 from 2005 until 2008, and now that she’s releasing her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, on Jan. 18, it seems she’s on top of the world. When she’s not working hard in her professional career, however, she’s enjoying a fulfilling personal life with her husband, Jamie Watson, 39, and her daughters Maddie, 13, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and Ivey, 3, whom she shares with her spouse. The lovebirds have been married since 2014 and appear to be stronger than ever together.
Comments / 0