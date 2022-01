Last week, on the heels of two articles in two days (in BBC.com and EATER) boasting about St. Louis’ ever-impressive dining scene comes a third missive (“America’s Next Great Restaurants Are in the Suburbs. But Can They Thrive There?”), published Wednesday in The New York Times. The article begins with a photo of ceviche from Jalea, sibling owners Andrew and Mimi Cisneros’ inaugural restaurant in St. Charles, “one of several ambitious restaurants to arrive in the suburbs recently,” the article noted. It also cast Noto, the impressive Neapolitan pizzeria/Italian restaurant in the nearby suburb of St. Peters, in the same glowing light, as well as Webster Groves’ Balkan Treat Box, which garnered a mention in both the BBC and Eater articles.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO