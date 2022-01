The Book of Boba Fett had The Mandalorian get a pretty big gift for Baby Yoda in the most recent episode. *In case it wasn't clear, there are big spoilers ahead!* Everyone knew that Din Djarin was coming back from the final moments of Episode 4. But, things really kicked into high gear this week. Mando makes a trip to The Armorer for a special gift. The bounty hunter makes a big decision to give up his Beskar spear and forge it into a suit of armor for everyone's favorite Youngling. Things could get really emotional over these last few weeks of Boba Fett. Seeing Baby Yoda would probably bring some tears for big fans of The Mandalorian or even modern Star Wars proper. It's hard to overstate how big a role the Disney+ show played in the early days of the streaming platform. Leaning into that affection is a heady play on the part of the creative team. Check out the little gift for yourself down below:

