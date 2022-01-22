Mastodons cruise to win over Robert Morris

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Mastodons won their fifth game in six tries thanks to an 86-62 victory over Robert Morris on Friday (Jan. 21) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Robert Morris led 12-10 eight minutes into the game when the ‘Dons scored 31 of the next 35 points. The Mastodons forced nine turnovers and limited the Colonials to 1-of-9 shooting. Meanwhile offensively the ‘Dons connected on 12-of-18 including 7-of-9 from beyond the arc. Bobby Planutis, Jarred Godfrey and Deonte Billups each had eight points in the stretch.

The Mastodons would take a lead as large as 34 in the contest and cruise to the victory.

Damian Chong Qui finished with a season-high 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting with four 3-pointers. He also had five assists and four rebounds. Billups pitched in 16 points. Godfrey had 15 points. Planutis finished with 10 points.

The ‘Dons had 22 assists on 35 field goals. The 22 assists are a season high against a Division I opponent for the ‘Dons. The Mastodons made 15-of-24 3-pointers, also a season high against a Division I team. Purdue Fort Wayne shot 63.6 percent from the floor.

Defensively, the ‘Dons scored 32 points off 21 Robert Morris turnovers.

Robert Morris falls to 3-15 (1-8 Horizon League). The ‘Dons improve to 10-8 (5-4 Horizon). The Mastodons are back in action on Sunday (Jan. 23) in a league game against Youngstown State.

