Blake Lively Reportedly Gearing Up For A Comeback

 7 days ago

Blake Lively will reportedly soon return to the acting space. This is the latest assertions from sources, who recently claimed that she already has "four or five" materials in the pipeline.

Blake LivelyGabboT/Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0

Speaking to Life & Style, it is stated that she had a "major part" in Ryan Reynolds' decision to take a hiatus from the spotlight. The actor's busy schedule allegedly "caused arguments" between the two of them because he was spending a lot of time away from their family, especially their three daughters.

The insiders continued that this led their marriage to become "unbalanced." But, with him taking a break, it, then, gives the "Gossip Girl" alum the opportunity to be in the limelight once more.

