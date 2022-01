Undervalued in the media, maybe, or by fans. But the Cougars understand what they have in Johnson. “Most of the guys I recruit tell me ‘no’,” Pope said. “Spencer was one of those guys. We got a second crack at him and I just think he felt sorry for me and said yes. His story is pretty awesome. I fell in love with him while he was playing the summer before his senior year. This guy, you look at him and you don’t think can make these plays. Then he makes every play at every level. He has a poise about him that is incredibly special.”

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO