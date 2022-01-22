UPDATE: Both suspects in custody following fatal Thibodaux shooting that left two dead

4:57 P.M., JAN. 22 UPDATE: The Thibodaux Police Department announced the arrest of the second suspect, who was still at large until apprehended by the Baton Rouge Police Department on Saturday afternoon.

Terrione R. Thomas will be transported back to Thibodaux for booking procedures.

He will be charged with second-degree murder.

As you recall, his brother, Timothy Thomas had already been arrested for accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.

Both arrests come after a shoot Friday evening at a private-event venue on St. Charles Street.

“It was an isolated event at this at this establishment,” said Lt. Clint Dempster, who serves as public information officer for the Thibodaux Police Department. “It was an argument that kind of broke out between two subjects who were there.”

Since 2018, there have only been eight homicides in the city, including these two, which is why police called the shooting abnormal.

“No, we haven’t had, you know, especially in the recent past, we haven’t really had a whole lot of calls at that establishment,” explained Lt. Dempster.

Seventy-year-old Lisa Johnson, also known as Lisa Miller, who a family member says suffered from dementia, was killed in the shooting. Alvin Turner was also killed. He was described as charitable and outgoing.

The family member says Terrione was Miller’s great nephew.

According to investigators. Terrione left the private party and then returned with a gun. He then allegedly shot Turner, and it is believed Miller may have been caught in the cross fire.

“We don’t know if she was just struck by gunfire during the incident,” said Dempster. “We have no reason to believe that she was a target at this point, but it’s still under investigation.”

Scene of a double homicide in the 900 block of St. Charles Street in Thibodaux on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 (Photo: Jordan Lippincott | WGNO)

11:42 A.M., JAN. 22 UPDATE: Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported the arrest of 38-year-old Timothy Paul Thomas in the fatal shooting of two people at a local business Friday night.

The Gray native is currently being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with a No Bond Hold.

Thomas was booked on Accessory After the Fact of Second0Degree Murder.

Timothy Paul Thomas

Terrione R. Thomas

In the meantime, one suspect remains at large. Chief Zeringue reported that 26-year-old Terrione R. Thomas of Baton Rouge is wanted on two counts of Second-Degree Murder.

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — The Thibodaux Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened at a business in the 900 block of St. Charles Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. tonight.

According to police, two subjects whose identity is being withheld at this time were fatally shot during the incident.

“Although an arrest has not yet been made, the investigation has led detectives to believe this was an isolated event with a specific target. Detectives have no reason to believe that the suspect is still in the area that would cause a threat to nearby residents.” -Thibodaux Police Department

The incident is still under investigation, more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

