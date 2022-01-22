Cohoes runs past Catholic Central in track meet in Troy

Troy, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In their first meeting of the season back on December 10, Cohoes and Catholic Central ran a track meet, with the Tigers winning 94-74.

Friday night’s meeting had the exact same feel. Both teams traded buckets for four quarters, with Cohoes building on a 42-35 halftime lead on their way to an 89-76 win.

Cohoes hosts Cobleskill-Richmondville Monday at 6:30 p.m. while Catholic Central visits Mohonasen Friday at 6:30 p.m.

