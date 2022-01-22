ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Hill carries Cleveland St. past Youngstown St. 64-61

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dse0d8w00

Yahel Hill had 15 points off the bench to lift Cleveland State to a 64-61 win over Youngstown State on Friday night.

A 3-pointer by D'Moi Hodge gave the Vikings a 62-52 lead with 3:59 remaining and they held on to win despite not scoring again until Tre Gomillion beat the final buzzer with a dunk.

Chris Greene had 12 points for Cleveland State (12-4, 8-1 Horizon League). Gomillion added nine assists. Nathanael Jack had six rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill had 20 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (10-9, 4-5). Tevin Olison added 18 points and six rebounds. Michael Akuchie had 10 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Penguins on the season. Cleveland State defeated Youngstown State 86-80 on Jan. 9.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

NTSB investigators seek clues after Pittsburgh bridge collapse

(CNN) — National Transportation Safety Board investigators descended into a wooded ravine in Pittsburgh Saturday where a snow-covered bridge collapsed one day earlier. Investigators also flew a drone over the area in search of answers as to why the 52-year-old steel frame bridge collapsed in the predawn darkness Friday, leaving 10 people with what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
Youngstown, OH
College Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
College Basketball
Youngstown, OH
College Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Youngstown, OH
Basketball
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
CBS News

Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins in Australian Open women's final

No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland State#Youngstown State#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Hill

Pennsylvania court strikes down state's mail voting law as unconstitutional

A Pennsylvania court on Friday ruled the state's mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, with the case likely heading to the state's Supreme Court. The 2019 law allows any voter to vote by mail without providing a reason and contains a number of other provisions aimed at making it easier to cast a ballot. Republicans are arguing it violates an amendment to the state constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

526K+
Followers
131K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy