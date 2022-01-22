ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Wilmington Man for Failing to Appear in Court Over Drug Charges

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department report that an Arrest Warrant was issued for Charles Malizia after he failed to appear for his preliminary hearing Tuesday, January 18, 2022, on drug charges. Authorities state that 37-year-old Charles Malizia of Wilmington, DE had been arrested...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Bucks County Fugitive Arrested on Gun Charged

POTTSTOWN, PA — North Coventry Township Police Department arrested a man with active arrest warrants and charged him with carrying a firearm without a license. Authorities state that on January 13, 2022, at 4:08 PM, North Coventry Township Police responded to the area of Route 724 (AKA W. Schuylkill Rd.) and Catfish Lane for the report of a one-vehicle crash. Prior to arrival, police were advised that the operator and sole occupant, later identified as Benjamin Lawrence Snyder, had exited the vehicle and was attempting to leave the scene. It was reported that Snyder had stated that he had warrants for his arrest.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Burglary Suspect Arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on burglary charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on January 19 at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of North Shipley Street for a burglary complaint. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 38-year-old Hani Mohamed as the suspect. Warrants were signed for Mohamed and he was taken into custody without incident on January 21 in the area of 7th and Washington Streets.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

WANTED: Police Search for Avondale Man Accused of Resisting Arrest, Assault

AVONDALE, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department holds an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Jose L. Aguilera of Avondale. Authorities state that Aguilera is wanted on charges in connection with a call for a domestic. The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 3:27 p.m., in the 200 block of First Avenue, in Avondale Borough. The victim told police that Aguilera had been at her residence, yelling and banging on the front door. Aguilera’s actions are a violation of the Protection from Abuse order the victim has against him. Aguilera fled the scene in a vehicle that was located by officers, a short time later, in the unit block of Roberts Way. Aguilera actively resisted officers, causing a leg injury to an officer. During the incident, Aguilera also continually yelled profanities in the presence of approximately 20-30 children. The police photo is from a 2019 arrest and is the most current photo available.
AVONDALE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennett Square, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Kennett Square, PA
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Help Phoenixville Police Identify Burglary Suspects

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — The Phoenixville Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying suspects in an ongoing criminal investigation. Authorities state that Officers responded to 148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville Borough, Chester County on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival, Officers found two unknown suspects entered the commercial business, when it was closed, and took a cash register and several bottles of alcohol. The suspects entered the business through the rooftop HVAC system. One of the suspects crawled through the return vent and scaled the wall from the vent down to the bar area.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Finds Cash, Oxycodone, Marijuana During Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges following an investigation. On January 24 at approximately 3:50 p.m., following a drug investigation stemming from the 1900 block of Superfine Lane, members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division made contact with 36-year-old Marcus Dryden. Police recovered 51 Oxycodone pills, 17 grams of marijuana, and $332 in currency. Dryden was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating a Stolen Go-Kart in Honey Brook Township

HONEY BROOK, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are Investigating a stolen go-kart from Maple Road in Honey Brook Township, Chester County. Authorities state that Troopers from the Embreeville Barracks responded on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 4:00 PM for a report of a theft. The pictured go-kart was taken from the victim’s lawn between 8:00 AM on January 23, 2022, and 3:00 PM on January 24, 2022, likely during the overnight hours.
HONEY BROOK, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man on gun charges. Authorities state that on January 20 at approximately 12:19 a.m., an officer on patrol attempted to conduct a vehicle stop in the area of Concord Avenue and Broom Streets. The vehicle fled from police but was located a short time later in the area of Front and Kings Streets. The operator, 21-year-old Christian Carter of Marcus Hook, PA, attempted to flee on foot from the vehicle but was quickly taken into custody. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Over Drug Charges#De
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Request Public Assistance in Connection With Robbery, Vehicular Assault Investigation

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are requesting the assistance of the public in connection with a robbery and vehicular assault investigation. Authorities state that on January 9 at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 54-year-old man parked his vehicle in the 1700 block of Maple Street, leaving the car running and unattended. A suspect then arrived in a second vehicle and attempted to steal the victim’s car, during which time he struck and injured the victim. The suspect fled in the car north on Scott Street before turning east onto Linden Street, where police later recovered the vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Police Trying to ID West Philadelphia Armed Robbery Suspects

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in a gunpoint robbery that occurred on January 22nd, 2022, in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that the armed robbery occurred around 3:30 PM inside the Y & A Mini Market at 651 S 52nd Street. The victim was inside the store, cashing out lottery winnings. As he was leaving, a man inside the store pulled out a handgun and told the victim to drop the money. The victim complied and then left. The suspects picked up the money and fled east on the 5100 block of Catharine Street. The victim was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Virginia Man Charged With Possession of Firearm, Controlled Substance

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Virginia man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on January 19 at approximately 8:15 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of North Jefferson Street when they observed 19-year-old Randy Lucas, of Virginia, acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with Lucas, he fled on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and a bag of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man With Loaded Handgun and Tramadol Pills

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on January 19 members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the unit block of Stroud Street. Police made contact with 25-year-old Eddy Gomez-Solano, who initially gave police a false name. Following an investigation, police recovered a loaded .25 caliber handgun and 10 Tramadol pills. Gomez-Solano was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Arrested, Charged With January 20 Shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — On Monday, Wilmington Police arrested and charged a man in connection with a January 20 shooting incident. Authorities state that on January 20 at approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Sherman and Lombard Streets after officers on patrol in the area heard shots being fired. Police located a 25-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police also located a 23-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Reading Felon Sentenced For Trafficking Drugs Out of His Home

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Luis Gomez, 33, of Reading, PA, was sentenced this week to 19 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine by United States District Court Judge Edward G. Smith for possessing a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and a loaded pistol at his home in 2019.
READING, PA
MyChesCo

Top Member of Chester “3rd Bone” Drug Gang Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 27-year-old Dwayne Butler of Chester, PA, was sentenced this week to 12 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $4,000 special assessment by United States District Court Chief Judge Juan R. Sanchez for his role as one the most prolific members of the “3rd Bone” drug trafficking group, a violent street gang that sold large amounts of crack, cocaine, and heroin in downtown Chester.
CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Help Police Find Missing Endangered Teen

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police need the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Kimara Edwards-Harris. Kimara, who resides at 59xx Magnolia St, was last seen on January 26, 2022, at 7:50 am. Kimara is a 17-year-old, 5’2”, 98lbs, wearing a black North Face jacket and a black Shayla....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy