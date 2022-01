The Hudson Valley is rich in history. Whether it be historic or unexplained, the Hudson Valley embraces everything that makes it home. One of the most popular urban legends or unsolved mysteries that surrounds the Hudson Valley has always been its relationship with UFOs. There have been many television shows and podcasts to spotlight strange events that have been reported in the area, but now a group of filmmakers is taking a deeper, more serious look as to how these encounters have affected some of our neighbors.

PINE BUSH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO