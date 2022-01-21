Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

APPLETON EAST 94, APPLETON WEST 62

APPLETON - Caleb Glaser, Tyson Keil and Zach Steigenberger each scored eight points in the first half to help the Patriots to a 21-point halftime lead in their win over the Terrors.

Glaser led Appleton East with 17 points. Keil finished with 15 points, while Cade Feldhausen and Jackson Parker both scored 13.

Caeden Myers and Kaden Gowdy led Appleton West with 20 and 13 points, respectively.

Appleton West 27 35 - 62

Appleton East 48 46 - 94

Appleton West: Brown 7, Gowdy 13, Grundman 6, Myers 20, Hooper 8, Huettner 2, Fassbender 5, Georger 1. 3-pt: Brown, Gowdy, Myers, Fassbender. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 15.

Appleton East: Borowski 7, La Chapell 8, Golden 1, Jones 4, Parker 13, Glaser 17, Keil 15, Steigenberger 8, Thompson 4, Feldhausen 13, Klitzke 2, Wendland 2. 3-pt: Borowski, Parker 3. FT: 10-17. Fouls: 11.

KAUKAUNA 95, OSHKOSH WEST 67

KAUKAUNA - The Ghosts scored the first 10 points of the game and cruised to the victory.

Chris Morgan scored 26 points and Amari Allen scored 24 to lead the Ghosts. Jon O’Neill added 14 points.

The Wildcats were led by Ethan Shefchik with 15 points.

Oshkosh West 32 35 - 67

Kaukauna 49 46 - 95

Oshkosh West: Thomas 4, Shefchik 15, Gibson 4, Rohr 9, Bradley 8, Stock 6, Chastek 3, Wright 3, Schlichting 7, Johanknecht 8. 3-pt: Shefchik 2, Bradley 2, Stock 2, Rohr, Chastek, Wright, Schlichting. FT: 3-7.

Kaukauna: Allen 24, Dvorak 2, Golden 1, Morgan 26, Doriot 1, O’Neill 14, Waldrop 7, Hall 2, Van Kauwenberg 9, Van Dinter 9. 3-pt: Allen 3, Morgan 3, Van Kauwenberg 3, Van Dinter 3. FT: 19-27.

LITTLE CHUTE 49, CLINTONVILLE 34

LITTLE CHUTE - The Mustangs limited the Truckers to just 11 first-half points while building a 14-point halftime lead on the way to the win.

Kade Van Asten led Little Chute with 17 points.

Jordan Wegener topped Clintonville with 12 points. Jack Yaeger added 10.

Clintonville 11 23 - 34

Little Chute 25 24 - 49

Clintonville: Branstrom 3, Rosenow 7, Lamia 2, Wegener 12, Yaeger 10. 3-pt: Branstrom, Rosenow, Yaeger 2. FT: 0-4. Fouls: 10.

Little Chute: Engle 9, Weigman 8, Roche 2, Van Asten 17, Maronek 2, Bergin 2, Thiel 7, Bucholz 2. 3-pt: Engle, Van Asten. FT: 5-5. Fouls: 12.

FREEDOM 61, WRIGHTSTOWN 46

FREEDOM - The Irish improve to 13-2 overall and 9-1 in the North Eastern Conference with the win.

Blake Kortz scored 20 points in the first half and finished with 25 to lead Freedom. Landon VanCalster added 22 points.

Wrightstown was led by Jack Hermann with 11 points.

Wrightstown 15 31 - 46

Freedom 42 19 - 61

Wrightstown: Edinger 2, Mattes 5, Hermann 11, Diny 3, Riha 2, Ratkowski 3, Van Zeeland 2, Stenzel 2, Spees 7, Lewandowski 7, Uitenbroek 2. 3-pt: Lewandowski, Spees, Diny, Hermann, Mattes. FT: 3-6. Fouls: 11.

Freedom: Kortz 25, Midbon 10, Greiner 2, VanCalster 22, Moser 2. 3-pt: VanCalster 4, Kortz 3, Midbon 2. FT: 4-4. Fouls: 11.

ST. MARY CATHOLIC 96, MISHICOT 55

FOX CROSSING - The Zephyrs made 17 3-point baskets in the win over Mishicot.

Danny Griffith led St. Mary Catholic with 22 points. Cole Uhlenbrauck added 20. Michael Fairweather chipped in with 13.

Maxwell Steib led Mishicot with 15 points. Ethan Rauber, Parker Neif and Allen Lenzer added 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Mishicot 20 35 - 55

St. Mary Catholic 46 50 - 96

Mishicot: Rauber 12, Paider 3, Armbruster 2, Steib 15, Parma 2, Neif 11, Lenzer 10. 3-pt: Rauber 2, Steib, Neif. FT: 4-5. Fouls: 10.

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 22, Fairweather 13, Ortscheid 8, Ripley 5, Riesterer 4, Brenn 4, Fields 6, Nackers 8, Uhlenbrauck 20, Lynch 6. 3-pt: Griffith 6, Fairweather, Ripley, Fields, Nackers, Uhlenbrauck 5. FT: 7-15. Fouls: 6.

RONCALLI 47, CHILTON 29

MANITOWOC - Luke Pautz scored 23 points to lead the Jets past the Tigers.

Chilton was led by Max Mueller with 11 points.

Roncalli 30 17 - 47

Chilton 15 14 - 29

Roncalli: Fischer 3, Yanda 3, Pautz 23, Simmer 5, Stangel 5, Witczak 4, Otte 4. 3-pt: Pautz 2, Fischer. FT: 10-15. Fouls: 18.

Chilton: Grube 3, Fuerbringer 5, Mueller 11, Breckheimer 2, Woelfel 4, Moehn 2, Schwobe 2. 3-pt: Mueller 3, Grube, Fuerbringer. FT: 6-12. Fouls: 16.

SHIOCTON 82, AMHERST 63

SHIOCTON - Dawson Schmidt made seven 3-pointers and finished with 43 points in the Chiefs’ win over the Falcons.

Schmidt scored 26 of his points in the first half.

Jacob Kliztke added 15 points for Shiocton on five 3-pointers. Cade Stingle scored 12 points.

Amherst was led by Matt Glodowski’s 25 points. Tyler Soolsby added 15 points and Andrew Jastromski scored 12.

Amherst 37 26 - 63

Shiocton 38 44 - 82

Amherst: Hill 2, Derezinski 6, Soolsby 15, Zilisch 3, Jastromski 12, Glodowski 25. 3-pt: Soolsby 4, Zilisch, Jastromski 2, Glodowski 6. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 14.

Shiocton: Wilcox 7, Marcks 2, D. Schmidt 43, Stingle 12, Putzer 3, Klitzke 15. 3-pt: D. Schmidt 7, Klitzke 5. FT: 8-20. Fouls: 21.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

APPLETON EAST 86, APPLETON WEST 58

APPLETON - Emily La Chapell was a scoring machine, pouring in 50 points in the Patriots’ win over the Terrors.

La Chapell scored her points on 22 2-point baskets, one 3-point basket and three free throws.

Lily Hansford added 14 points for East.

Olivia Peterson led Appleton West with 16 points. City Figlinski and Jaidyn Schlag added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Appleton West 20 38 - 58

Appleton East 45 41 - 86

Appleton West: Schlag 11, Rusch 6, Hiltgen 7, Figlinski 14, Peterson 16, Hinkens 2, Hammerton 2. 3-pt: Schlag 2, Figlinski 4, Peterson, Hiltgen. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 15.

Appleton East: Hansford 14, Beyer 6, Muellemans 2, La Chapell 50, Gronert 5, Gerard 2, T. Neubauer 4, J. Neubauer 3. 3-pt: Hansford 2, La Chapell, Gronert. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 17.

KAUKAUNA 62, OSHKOSH WEST 51

OSHKOSH - Alexa Kinas scored 21 points, including 16 in the second half, to lead the Ghosts.

Aspen Novy made five 3-pointers and added 16 points and Taryn Christopher scored 11 for Kaukauna.

Oshkosh West was led by Paige Seckar with 23 points.

Kaukauna 28 34 - 62

Oshkosh West 23 28 - 51

Kaukauna: Christopher 11, Robinson 1, Kinas 21, Baumgart 9, Lamers 4, Novy 16. 3-pt: Novy 5, Baumgart 3, Kinas, Christopher. FT: 12-18. Fouls: 18.

Oshkosh West: Gehri 3, Seckar 23, Best 6, Jodarski 8, Pickert 3, Curtis 2, Choinski 6. 3-pt: Seckar 2, Gehri, Pickert. FT: 7-16. Fouls: 15.

HORTONVILLE 70, OSHKOSH NORTH 12

HORTONVILLE - Five players scored in double figures for the Polar Bears in their win over the Spartans.

Rainey Welson led Hortonville with 14 points. Maggie Werner and Lyric Johnson both added 12 points, while Kamy Peppler contribued 10 points.

Ava Hanson scored 10 of Oshkosh North’s points.

Oshkosh North 2 10 - 12

Hortonville 47 23 - 70

Oshkosh North: Hanson 10, Niemczyk 2. FT: 0-4. Fouls: 12.

Hortonville: Welson 14, Ma. Werner 12, Mi. Werner 6, Johnson 12, Kal. Peppler 10, Kam. Peppler 10, Lillie 6. 3-pt: Welson 3, Johnson 2, Kam. Peppler 2, Lillie 2. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 12.

XAVIER 76, SHAWANO 35

APPLETON - Xavier outscored Shawano 48-12 in the second half to roll to the victory.

Sammie Buss led Xavier with 21 points. Carsyn Stempa and Halle Vande Hey added 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Brooke Theis led Shawano with 13 points. She scored 10 in the first half.

Shawano 23 12 - 35

Xavier 28 48 - 76

Shawano: Tomashek 2, Wright 7, Babibo 2, Bystol 5, Boyles 2, Stuber 2, Popelka 2, Theis 13. 3-pt: Wright, Theis 3. FT: 7-17. Fouls: 9.

Xavier: Standish 2, Hafner 2, Fields 4, B. Feldkamp 4, Vande Hey 13, D. Feldkamp 2, Martine 5, Buss 21, Wanty 5, Stempa 16, Neumann 2. 3-pt: Vande Hey, Buss 6, Wanty, Stempa 2. FT: 12-13. Fouls: 16.

MENASHA 66, GREEN BAY EAST 11

GREEN BAY - Mara Rieder led Menasha with 15 points and Mariah Robinson added 11 in the Bluejays’ road win over the Red Devils.

Judit Munoz-Lopez scored all 11 of Green Bay East’s points.

Menasha: Quinn 1, Morrow 3, Yost 2, Olszewski 4, Ma. Robinson 11, Mo. Robinson 4, Mohr 1, Rieder 15, Johnson 8, Bates 9, Neubert 8.

Green Bay East: Judit Munoz-Lopez 11.

WEST DE PERE 76, SEYMOUR 55

DE PERE - The Phantoms outscored the Thunder 46-25 in the second half to break a halftime tie.

Katie Waukau led West De Pere with 17 points. Madisyn Berggren, Ella Francois and Imani Ninham each scored 15 points for West De Pere.

Rilee Powless and Andrianna Volz led Seymour with 17 and 10 points, respectively.

Seymour 30 25 - 55

West De Pere 30 46 - 76

Seymour: Palubicki 6, Volz 10, Powless 17, Nieland 7, Vandehei 2, Boyd 6, Krause 5, Danforth 2. 3-pt: Palubicki 2, Powless 2. FT: 17-26. Fouls: 14.

West De Pere: Walder 7, Waukau 17, Finley 2, Runke 2, Berggren 15, Van Ess 3, Francois 15, Ninham 15. 3-pt: Walder, Waukau 3, Berggren 3, Van Ess, Francois, Ninham 5. FT: 16-21. Fouls: 22.

