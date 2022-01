Three people were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday. Two men were killed in Ravenswood on the North Side around 5 p.m, police said. They were traveling in a car in the 1500 block of West Wilson Avenue when someone in a white van opened fire, police said. The driver was struck and lost control of the car, causing it to strike a pole and catch fire, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Filbert Elonge, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO