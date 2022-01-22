ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

COVID-19 causes staff shortage for Albertville Fire Dept.

By Samson Tamijani
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuBXp_0dsdydBQ00

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville Fire Department says it’s been hit especially hard by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Deputy Chief Brent Ennis tells News 19 that as of Friday, 11 members are out with COVID-19, most with minor symptoms.

DeKalb Regional: No COVID-19 tests in emergency room

The good news is the department says there haven’t been any delays in response times for Albertville residents. Ennis says other departments dealt with similar issues the last couple weeks – but his department now has to implement extra measures when responding to calls of people reporting COVID-19 symptoms.

“It’s concerning,” Ennis said. “Our overtime budget has been hit hard. Of course, some of the guys are working 48 hours, going home for 24, [and] coming back again. It’s getting taxing on those too.”

Ennis added that thankfully no calls of large structure fires have come in recently, but if they do, other local fire departments have committed to offering assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Albertville, AL
Albertville, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Sports
Albertville, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Health
Albertville, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Albertville, AL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#Covid#Dept#Albertville Fire Dept#Omicron#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHNT News 19

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith resigns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith resigned from his position Friday, according to the city of Birmingham. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin appointed BPD Captain Scott Thurmond as the acting chief of police. In a written statement from Smith, he requested his resignation to be effective starting Feb. 25 but also request paid […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy