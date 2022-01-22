Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball takes the buzz out of the Green Hornets, wins 55-26

Emmaus' Dylan Darville defends the ball. The Central Catholic Vikings take on the Emmaus Green Hornets in a boys basketball game Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Emmaus High School. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

Emmaus High School has one of the most vocal student sections in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and when the kids are packed inside the Green Hornets’ small gym, it often creates one of the toughest environments in local boys basketball.

But on Friday night, the execution of visiting Central Catholic served as a giant can of Raid that took the buzz out of the Hornets’ hive and soured the school’s Senior Night.

Clicking on both ends of the floor, the Vikings dominated almost from the opening tip and pulled away to 55-26 win that strengthened Central’s hold on first place in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference’s Skyline Division.

In winning for the eighth straight time and improving to 14-1 overall, 11-0 in the league, Central got its usual top-notch effort from all-staters Liam Joyce and Tyson Thomas and timely contributions from others.

Emmaus’ first basket of the night was a 3-pointer by sophomore Will Barber and it gave the hosts a 3-2 lead, but it was the only advantage the Green Hornets (13-3, 8-3) had all night.

Thomas scored five points, Joyce added four, and David Fridia chipped in a 3-pointer as Central surged to a 16-6 lead and never looked back.

“I’ve played here a couple of times before and it’s a great atmosphere here … close court, lots of fans screaming, so we were looking forward to this,” Joyce said. “It was a battle for first place and we were all ready to go.”

Emmaus coach Steve Yoder called two timeouts in the first quarter to try to stop the Vikings’ momentum, but there was no stopping Central’s ball movement on offense or its swarming tenacity on defense.

“We’re really fortunate right now that we’ve got a lot of versatile defenders, guys who can defend a lot of different positions on the floor,” Vikings coach Dennis Csensits said. “So those interchangeable pieces allow us to do some different defensively and that was a key tonight in this hostile environment. We set the tone with our defense and that allowed us to get off to a good start.”

Emmaus never managed more than eight points in any quarter. The Green Hornets didn’t score in the second period until Brydon Crawford made a 3-pointer with 4:35 left in the half. But then the Vikings were up 22-6.

Emmaus was just 4-for-15 from the field in the first half and had six turnovers. It was 32-14 at halftime and never got compelling after intermission, prompting the student section to empty out before the final buzzer.

The 26 points were the Green Hornets’ lowest total in Yoder’s 14 seasons as coach and it came on just eight field goals.

“We knew all three of their perimeter players — [Dylan] Darville, [Jadis] Brevitt, and [Will] Barber — were pretty good and had the ability to take us off the bounce one-on-one, but our guys rose to the challenge of guarding them,” Csensits said. “We kept them out of the paint and forced them to settle for more challenging shots from the perimeter.”

Joyce and Thomas, who left the game with 2:51 left, finished with 12 points apiece. Joyce had 11 rebounds and 3 steals while Thomas added 6 assists.

Freshman Jahrel Vigo scored 9 points with all but 2 coming in the second half.

“Everyone was involved, everyone was into it and everyone was making plays,” Joyce said. “We had a lot of energy. Their fan section was a lot larger than ours but everyone brought the energy and it was lots of fun all the way around.”

Joyce said he enjoys playing at Emmaus.

“It’s a sold-out gym and there’s nothing better than that on a Friday night,” he said. “Just basketball and fans.”

The crowds will get larger and noisier as the postseason approaches. Central has some big road games left in the regular season with a trip to Parkland up next on Tuesday.

“This is a really good league right now and I think every night is going to be a little bit of a grinder,” Csensits said. “You have to be able to handle adversity when you go on the road. We’ve played a lion’s share of games in the first half of the season at home and now we’re going to go on the road and we’re going to be challenged.”

Emmaus, which was led by Brevitt’s 13 points, has its next three games on the road starting with a game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Upper Perkiomen.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 55, EMMAUS 26

Central Catholic 16 - 16 - 11 - 12 — 55

Emmaus 6 - 8 - 8 - 4 — 26

CENTRAL CATHOLIC (55)

Fridia 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 3-5 6-10 12, Reed 1-2 0-0 3, Hines 0-1 0-0 0, Joyce 6-8 0-0 12, Snyder 0-1 0-0 0, Pulieri 3-6 0-0 7, Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Patridge 2-3 0-0 6, Vigo 4-5 0-0 9, Mushrush 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart-Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-36 7-12 55.

EMMAUS (26)

Kieres 0-3 0-0 0, Muckey 0-0 0-0 0, Barber 2-5 1-2 6, Santos 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 1-4 1-2 4, Darvill 0-0 0-0 0, Diehl 0-2 0-0 0, Gallagher 1-3 1-2 3, Brevitt 4-11 2-3 13, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-28 5-9 26.

3-pointers: Central Catholic (6-13) Griffin 2, Vigo, Pulieri, Reed, Fridia. Emmaus (5-15) Brevitt 3, Crawford, Barber.

Rebounds: Central Catholic 31 (Joyce 11), Emmaus 16 (several with 2).

Assists: Central Catholic 11 (Thomas 6), Emmaus 5 (Darville 4).

Turnovers: Central Catholic 12, Emmaus 8.

Fouls: Central Catholic 11, Emmaus 10.

