No. 1 Nittany Lion dominate no. 3 Michigan in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor (WTAJ) — No. 3 Michigan was no challenge Friday night for the top ranked Nittany Lions, as Penn State wrestling cruised to a 29-6 win, improving to 12-0 on the season. Penn State won 8 of 10 matches, and led takedown points 15-6. In the marquee matchup at 184 lbs. between no. 1 Aaron Brooks, and no. 2 Myles Amine, Brooks used a takedown in the third period to top Amine 3-1. Penn State returns to the mat Sunday to face no. 21 Michigan State.

The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-0, 4-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), rolled to a dominating 29-6 win at No. 3 Michigan (5-1, 1-1 B1G) on Friday night. Penn State won every match after halftime once again as the Nittany Lions picked up a critical road victory.



The dual meet featured 17 ranked wrestlers. Penn State opened up a big lead at halftime and once again did not lose in the second half in the B1G Network national telecast. The dual was wrestled in front of over 6,100 fans in Michigan’s Crisler Arena.



Senior Drew Hildebrandt (Granger, Ind.) ranked No. 7 at 125, battled No. 1 Nick Suriano for seven minutes but dropped a 2-1 decision on riding time for the Wolverine. Senior Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.), ranked No. 1 at 133, dominated No. 8 Dylan Ragusin, using a first period takedown and a four-point turn in the third to roll to an 8-1 win. No. 1 Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.) returned to the line-up for Penn State and rolled up seven takedowns as he posted a 21-6 technical fall over Drew Mattin at the 6:36 mark to put Penn State on top 8-3.



Sophomore Beau Bartlett (Tempe, Ariz.), ranked No. 19 at 149, came out fast at 149, locking Cole Mattin’s shoulders up and taking him down for two points and a four-point near fall to lead 6-0 in just 0:13. Mattin called for injury timeout and could not continue, giving Bartlett the injury default win at the 0:13 mark. Sophomore Terrell Barraclough (Kaysville, Utah) got the call at 157 and lost a hard-fought 5-2 decision to No. 15 Will Lewan. The Nittany Lions carried a 14-6 lead into the halftime break.



Senior Brady Berge (Mantorville, Minn.), ranked No. 16 at 165, extended Penn State’s lead with a thrilling 3-1 win over No. 10 Cameron Amine, using a first period takedown to post the win and put Penn State up 17-6. Sophomore Carter Starocci (Erie, Pa.), ranked No. 1 at 174, used a first period takedown to post a hard-fought 3-2 win over No. 6 Logan Massa to give Penn State a 20-6 lead.



Junior Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.), ranked No. 1 at 184, used a third period takedown to beat No. 2 Myles Amine in one of many marquee matchups in the dual. The late score gave Brooks a thrilling 3-1 victory. Junior Max Dean (Lowell, Mich.), ranked No. 2 at 197, rode No. 8 Patrick Brucki for the entire third period, picking up riding time to send a 4-4 match into sudden victory. Dean ended the bout quickly in extra time, taking Brucki down in seconds to post a thrilling 6-4 (sv) win. Sophomore Greg Kerkvliet (Inver Grove Heights, Minn.), ranked No. 4 at 285, controlled the action against No. 2 Mason Parris is the dual’s final bout. Kerkvliet had two takedowns in the first period and then broke open a close match with an escape, takedown and 1:06 riding time in the third period to roll to an impressive 8-5 win. Kerkvliet’s victory made the final score 29-6 in Penn State’s favor.



Penn State allowed Michigan only five takedowns as it posted a 16-5 margin. The Nittany Lions picked up five bonus points off one injury default (Bartlett) and a tech fall (Lee).



Penn State is now 12-0 overall, 4-0 in Big Ten action. Michigan falls to 5-1, 1-1 B1G. Penn State visits Michigan State on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a B1+ streamed dual.



All rankings listed by Penn State wrestling are InterMat individual and team TPI. The 2021-22 Penn State Wrestling season is presented by the Family Clothesline.



#1 Penn State 29, #3 Michigan 6

January 21, 2022 – Ann Arbor, Mich.



125: #1 Nick Suriano MICH dec. #7 Drew Hildebrandt PSU, 2-1 0-3

133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU dec. #8 Dylan Ragusin MICH, 8-1 3-3

141: #1 Nick Lee PSU tech fall Drew Mattin MICH, 21-6 (TF; 6:36) 8-3

149: #19 Beau Bartlett PSU inj. def. Cole Mattin MICH, Ing. Def. (0:13) 14-3

157: #15 Will Lewan MICH dec. Terrell Barraclough PSU, 5-2 14-6

165: #16 Brady Berge PSU dec. #10 Cameron Amine MICH, 3-1 17-6

174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU dec. #6 Logan Massa MICH, 3-2 20-6

184: #1 Aaron Brooks PSU dec. #2 Myles Amine MICH, 3-1 23-6

197: #2 Max Dean PSU dec. #8 Patrick Brucki MICH, 6-4 (sv) 26-6

285: #4 Greg Kerkvliet PSU dec. #2 Mason Parris MICH, 8-5 29-6

Attendance: 6,185

Records: Penn State (12-0, 4-0 B1G); Michigan (5-1, 1-1 B1G)

Up Next for Penn State: at Michigan State, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1 p.m. (B1G+)



DUAL MEET BOUT-BY-BOUT:

125: Senior Drew Hildebrandt (Granger, Ind.), ranked No. 7 at 125, took on No. 1 Nick Suriano. Suriano used a high shot to get in on a single leg :30 into the bout. Hildebrandt fought off the effort and worked action out of bounds at the 2:17 mark, forcing a reset. The duo battled on the Michigan logo for the next minute-plus, with Hildebrandt nearly connecting on a slide by with 1:35 left in the period. Hildebrandt got called for stalling with 1:00 to wrestle and the first period ended in a scoreless tie. Suriano chose down to start the second period and escaped to a 1-0 lead. Hildebrandt controlled the center of the mat as the clock moved below 1:00 with neither wrestler threatening on offense. The action moved to the third period with Hildebrandt down 1-0. Hildebrandt chose down to start the third period. And worked his way to his feet but could not break free of Suriano’s ride. After a reset with 1:01 left in the period, Suriano kept control long enough to work his time edge over 1:00. Hildebrandt escaped to a 1-1 tie with :10 left but Suriano’s riding time edge gave the Wolverine the 2-1 win.



133: Senior Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.), ranked No. 1 at 133, met No. 8 Dylan Ragusin. The duo traded slight shots as the first period began and as the clock hit 2:00, Bravo-Young began to control the center of the mat and the pace. The Nittany Lion senior began to up his pace on offense. Forcing Ragusin to the outside circle, Bravo-Young turned a turned a slight scramble into a takedown with :50 on the clock. Michigan challenged the takedown call, but it stood, and Bravo-Young led 2-0. Bravo-Young then went to work on top, keeping Ragusin down for the rest of the period to carry that lead into the second stanza. Bravo-Young chose down to start the second period. He steadily worked his way to his feet and escaped to a 3-0 lead with 1:15 left in the period. Bravo-Young continued to move forward over the final minute, but Ragusin’s defense held, and the Nittany Lion led 3-0 after two periods. Ragusin chose down to start the third period. Bravo-Young once again controlled the action from the top position and began looking for a turning combination. The Lion used an arm bar to turn Ragusin for four near fall points and up his lead to 7-0 with over 1:00 in time at the 1:15 mark. Bravo-Young continued to dominate the action on offense, using a strong mat return to take Ragusin back down. Ragusin scrambled to an escape that just negated the major and a late Bravo-Young takedown occurred just after time expired. Bravo-Young walked away with a dominant 8-1 win with nearly 2:00 in riding time.



141: Senior Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.), ranked No. 1 at 141, battled Drew Mattin. Lee scored quickly, using a high double for a takedown and an early 2-0 lead with 2:30 on the clock. Lee cut Mattin loose quickly and went back to work on his feet. Lee used a low single for a second takedown and then controlled the action on top, building up over 1:00 in riding time. Mattin escaped to a 4-2 score with 1:00 left in the period and Lee countered a slight Mattin shot, connected on a high single, and took him down once more for a 6-2 lead as the first period ended. Lee chose down to start the second period and quickly scrambled his way to a reversal and an 8-2 lead. He cut Mattin loose again picked up a fourth takedown with 1:01 left in the period. Leading 10-3, Lee worked Mattin’s shoulders to the mat for a four-point turn and led 14-3 with 2:42 in riding time after two. Mattin chose down to start the third period. Lee cut him loose and went back to work on offense. Lee took Mattin down with 1:40 on the clock. With the riding time point clinched, Lee cut Mattin loose and quickly took him down again. With 1:00 on the clock, Lee cut Mattin loose again and hit another takedown at the :40 mark. Lee picked up a stall point and notched the 21-6 tech fall at the 6:36 mark.



149: Sophomore Beau Bartlett (Tempe, Ariz.), ranked No. 19 at 149, faced off against Cole Mattin. Bartlett came out and quickly took control. He turned an early shot into shoulder control and a takedown, taking Mattin to his back for four points. Mattin called for an injury timeout and was unable to continue, giving Bartlett the injury default victory at the 0:13 mark.



157: Sophomore Terrell Barraclough (Kaysville, Utah) took on No. 15 Will Lewan at 157. Barraclough set a good pace off the opening whistle, controlling the center of the mat and battling the ranked Wolverine evenly for the opening minute-plus. Lewan tried to scramble to the side of the Lion sophomore for a takedown, but Barraclough slipped away, and the bout continued in neutral with 1:15 on the clock. Barraclough continued to keep Lewan’s back to the outside circle and the first period ended in a 0-0 tie. Lewan chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 1-0 lead. The duo worked the center of the mat in neutral for the next minute-plus. Lewan got in on a low shot and finished off a takedown with just :08 left to lead 3-0 after two periods. Barraclough chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 3-1 score. Barraclough nearly connected on a low shot, but Lewan was able to work his way out of trouble and maintain his two-point lead as the clock hit 1:25. Barraclough pressed on offense and continued to shoot low on the Lion. Lewan countered a shot with :40 on the clock and looked to ice the bout with a takedown, getting the points with :21 on the clock to open up a 5-1 lead. Barraclough escaped on the reset, but Lewan held on for the hard-fought 5-2 win.



165: Senior Brady Berge (Mantorville, Minn.), ranked No. 16 at 165, met No. 10 Cameron Amine. Berge took a quick low shot that Amine nearly countered for his own takedown, but Berge slid away, and the bout continued in neutral with 2:30 on the clock. Berge and Amine worked the center of the mat as the first period hit its midway point. Berge used an ankle pic at the :55 mark to take Amine down and led 2-0. He kept control of the Wolverine for the rest of the period and carried that lead to the second stanza. Amine chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 2-1 lead. Berge had 0:56 in riding time. Berge controlled the middle of the mat as the clock moved tot the 1:00 mark. Neither wrestler challenged over the final minute and Berge led 2-1 after two periods. Berge chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 3-1 lead. Berge defended an Amine blast double with 1:20 on the clock and continued to work on the big M in the center of the mat. Berge took a high double that Amine defended with :38 left in the bout and then killed the clock to post a thrilling 3-1 win.



174: Sophomore Carter Starocci (Erie, Pa.), ranked No. 1 at 174, battled No. 6 Logan Massa. Starocci defended an early throw effort by Massa to keep the bout in neutral as the clock moved to 2:40. Starocci then went to work on offense, turning a low shot into a scramble and a takedown to lead 2-0 with 1:50 left in the period. Massa escaped to a 2-1 score and action resumed in neutral. Starocci prowled the center of the mat, looking for more offense. Massa was called for stalling as the first period ended and Starocci led 2-1 after one. Starocci chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 3-1 lead. Massa used a low shot to force a scramble, nearly taking Starocci down. Starocci scrambled his way to a near counter takedown before potentially dangerous halted the action. Starocci skipped back from another Amine double with 0:18 left in the period and the bout moved to the third with Starocci leading 3-1. Massa chose down to start the third period and escaped to a 3-2 score. Starocci quickly snapped through a low shot and took Massa down on the edge of the mat. Michigan challenged the call, and the call was overturned, no escaped and takedown, and action resumed with Starocci still on top. Amine escaped off the reset and Starocci led 3-2 with 1:30 left in the third. Starocci fought off a flurry of late shots and walked away with a hard-fought 3-2 win.



184: Junior Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.), ranked No. 1 at 184, faced No. 2 Myles Amine. Brooks and Amine battled evenly for the first minute-plus, with neither wrestler finding an opening on offense. Brooks stepped back from a slight Amine shot with 2:00 on the clock, then worked Amine’s shoulders to the mat before a stalemate was called at 1:43. Brooks began to control the middle of the mat, working Amine backwards. He turned a low single into a scramble with 1:05 left but Amine was able to lock up the action and force a reset at the :50 mark. Brooks continued to maintain his position on the Michigan logo and the first period ended in a 0-0 tie. Amine chose down to start the second period and Brooks was able to control the action from the top position. He worked his riding time edge to :51 before Amine escaped to a 1-0 lead. Brooks continued to shoot from neutral, forcing Amine into a defensive posture and backwards to the outside circle as the clock hit :30. Brooks forced Amine into a first stall warning and the second period ended with Amine up 1-0. Brooks chose down to start the third period and worked his way to an escaped and a 1-1 tie with 1:35 left in the bout. Brooks continued to press Amine. The Wolverine forced a scramble with a single leg that Brooks was able to fight off for over a minute, finally countering for a takedown of his own and a 3-1 lead with :20 left in the bout. Brooks finished the period on top and walked away with a strong 3-1 win.



197: Junior Max Dean (Lowell, Mich.), ranked No. 2 at 197, took the mat against No. 8 Patrick Brucki. Brucki worked his way in on a low single and forced a scramble on the Michigan logo. Dean scrambled his way into a near counter, but a stalemate was called with 1:49 on the clock. Brucki turned another low double into a takedown and a 2-1 lead after a quick Dean escape with 0:57 left in the period. Brucki took a high shot that Dean defended, and the Lion trailed 2-1 after one. Dean chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 2-2 tie. Brucki took Dean down again at the 1:35 mark and upped his lead to 4-3. Dean was unable to score as the period ended and trailed 4-3 after two. Brucki chose down to start the third period. Dean controlled the action on top and began to look for a turning combination. Dean was able to work the clock down to t the :41 mark before Brucki slipped out of bounds to force a reset with Dean still on top. The Nittany Lion finished the period on top and his 1:19 in riding time sent the bout to sudden victory. Dean turned a



285: Sophomore Greg Kerkvliet (Inver Grove Heights, Minn.), ranked No. 4 at 285, met No. 2 Mason Parris. Kerkvliet set a fast tempo to start the bout, taking a handful of early shots that Parris defended, keeping the action in neutral and tied 0-0 as the clock moved past the 2:00 mark. Kerkvliet’s offense paid off with a fast takedown and a 2-1 lead for the Nittany Lions with 1:30 on the clock. The Lion big man continued to work on offense, turning another low shot into a second takedown and a 4-2 lead with :30 left in the period. Parris answered with a low double for his first takedown as the period ended and the bout was tied 4-4 after one. Parris chose down to start the second period and escaped to a 5-4 lead with 1:40 on the clock. The clock moved to the :30 mark with the two big men prowling the center of the mat. The rest of the period was scoreless and Kerkvliet trailed 5-4 after two. Kerkvliet chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 5-5 tie. Kerkvliet had a low single defended at the 1:30 mark and quickly used a second to trip Parris to the mat and take a 7-5 lead with 1:02 left in the bout. Kerkvliet then went to work on top, building up over 1:00 in riding time with a rideout. The strong third period allowed gave Kerkvliet the convincing 8-5 win over the second-ranked Wolverine with 1:06 in riding time.



