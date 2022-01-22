Els, Singh, Ames tied for lead in PGA Tour Champions opener

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY. It'll be a history-making day, one way or the other. Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He’ll have to beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the final to get the mark on his own. And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history after beating Stefanos Tsitispas in the semifinals. The U.S. Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament. In the women's doubles final, the top-seeded team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will go for their fourth Grand Slam women’s doubles title when they face Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

TENNIS ・ 5 HOURS AGO