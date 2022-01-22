RPI men’s hockey beaten by Yale 5-3

Troy, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Sophomore Ian Carpentier recorded three points to lead the Yale University men’s hockey team to a 5-3 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Friday night at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 4-10-1 overall (3-7-1 ECAC Hockey), while the Engineers drop to 10-13-3 (5-6-0 ECAC Hockey).

Yale got the scoring started at 13:53 of the first period, when junior Cole Donhauser (Chilliwack Chiefs) drove the net from the right side, before dishing it off to sophomore Teddy Wooding (Wrentham, MA / Vernon Vipers) for his fourth goal of the year.

RPI answered early in the second, after the Bulldogs turned the puck over in their own zone. Senior captain Ture Linden (Great Falls, VA / Lone Star Brahmas) was the beneficiary, stealing the errant pass and dispensing the puck into the top right corner of the net for the first of his two tallies on the night.

Sophomore Reilly Connors (Madison, CT / Bandits) gave the visitors the lead back late in the second, sticking home the rebound of a shot by classmate Henry Wagner (St. Louis, MO / Drayton Valley Thunder). The goal, which came at 19:07 of the frame, gave Yale a 2-1 advantage.

The Bulldogs doubled their advantage exactly one minute into the third on Justin Pearson’s (Nashua, NH / Islanders) second of the season. Carpentier (Worcester, MA / Junior Bruins) and fell sophomore Niklas Allain (North Branford, CT / Junior Bruins) had the helpers on the vistors’ third tally of the evening.

Linden brought RPI back within 3-2 at 7:57 of the third, firing home a feed from behind the net by classmate Ottoville Leppanen (Espoo, Finland / Espoo Blues U20).

Less than four minutes later, Carpentier potted the first of his two goals on the night, skating up the left side and rifling a shot just under the crossbar for a 4-2 lead.

Rensselaer pulled freshman goaltender Jack Watson (Toronto, ON / Coquitlam Express) for an extra skater with just under three minutes to play in regulation and it paid off, as Leppanen brought the hosts within one (4-3) at 17:43. His shot from left wall found its way past Yale sophomore netminder Nathan Reid (Madison, WI / Sioux Falls Stampede).

After the ensuing face-off, Watson was lifted again, but the Bulldogs were able to put the game away, when Carpentier finished off an empty-net goal with a little over a minute to play.

Reid (4-4-1) had 23 saves to pick up the win, while Watson (2-2-0) turned away 15 at the other end of the ice. RPI was 0 for 2 on the power play and the Bulldogs did not have a chance.

The Engineers are back on the ice tomorrow night, when they host Brown University (7pm). Yale travels to Schenectady to take on Union College tomorrow (7pm).

