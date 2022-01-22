JAG competition involves creative problem solving

It was the most peculiar assignment of Hannah Walton’s academic career. The North Putnam senior, who has been accepted into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, was attending the Jobs for America’s Graduates career development conference at Ivy Tech on Friday to participate in the Creative Solutions competition.

She and her fellow competitors had been given a Ziploc bag filled with marshmallows, uncooked spaghetti and penne noodles, rubber bands, duct tape, string, a paper plate and a pair of scissors, along with instructions to construct a two-foot-tall tower sturdy enough to cradle a candy bar or a bag of Skittles. The contestants would have 25 minutes to complete the task.

Afterwards, one of the judges would concede that this was the most difficult challenge in this contest in years. No one came close to erecting anything two feet tall.

“The first thing that I thought was, ‘This is going to be impossible,’ because spaghetti noodles are not very strong,” Walton said. And indeed, when a number of students tried to put the candy bar atop their sculpture, the whole thing toppled.

West Vigo High’s Bryce Weir’s structure was one of the few that remained standing with the candy bar atop it. “A design like the Eiffel Tower was my first train of thought,” he said, but decided not to be too fancy and to focus on supporting the candy.

Creative Solutions was one of 10 competitive events derived from the JAG curriculum that students from the nine high schools of Region 7 participated in Friday at Ivy Tech, said Greg Lee, Vincennes University professor and JAG manager for Region 7.

“They’ve been preparing for this since September,” Lee said. “Today’s kind of the payoff.” Creative Solutions is one of the most popular events, he said.

Other popular events were Employability Skills, “where they create a cover letter and resume and then they go through a mock interview and they’re judged on that,” Lee explained, and “Entrepreneurship’s a popular one where they write business plans for products or businesses that they think would be good.”

Friday’s winners will move on to the state conference in Indianapolis in mid March for another round of competition. The winners were:

• Entrepreneurship Plan: Kyla Willis and Camryn Wolf, North Putnam

• Cover Design: Elijah Strahley, Sullivan

• Career Presentation: Nathaniel Reedy, Northview

• Creative Solutions: Joseph McGowan, Sullivan

• Critical Thinking: Bailey Duke, Riverton Parke

• Employability Skills: Keyairah Gadd, Terre Haute North

• Financial Literacy: Veronica Carter, Cloverdale

• Public Speaking: Jayda Holmes, West Vigo

• Writing Skills: Kendra Wineinger, Sullivan

• Outstanding Senior: Chloe Pugh, Terre Haute North

Back to Walton’s tower of spaghetti and marshmallows: It didn’t collapse, but it couldn’t hold a bag of Skittles; still, it was good enough for second place in the competition. “It didn’t go as planned, but it was certainly better than I thought it would be” is her final assessment.

Walton plans to study mechanical engineering in college; her father is a 1999 Rose-Hulman alumnus. “I want to go into engineering because I’ve watched my dad be an engineer my whole life and I’ve picked up some of the skills he has,” she said. “I really enjoy math and creating things and making it your own.”

And Rose-Hulman probably doesn’t mandate the use of spaghetti noodles in its engineering. “I don’t believe so,” she said with a laugh.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.