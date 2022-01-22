Jazz Forward Rudy Gay Rejects Shot By Pistons’ Cade Cunningham

DETROIT -- It hasn’t been a perfect season, but rookie Cade Cunningham continues to live up to the expectations that come with being the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Through his first 38 games, he has smashed record after record. Those records include one set by some of the legends of the Detroit Pistons, as well as some of the top players in the history of the NBA. In Detroit’s loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, he became the sixth Pistons rookie to ever score at least 30 points, pull down five rebounds and dole out five assists. He also became the only NBA rookie to record that feat this season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO