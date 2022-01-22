ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz Forward Rudy Gay Rejects Shot By Pistons’ Cade Cunningham

By KYLE IRELAND
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Rudy Gay swatted a shot attempt by Cade Cunningham during Utah’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The Jazz hosted the Pistons at Vivint Arena on Friday, January 21. With...

