Video Games

Dying Light 2 gets free last- to current-gen upgrade

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light 2 will offer players a free last- to current-gen upgrade on both Xbox and PlayStation, Techland has today advised. The Xbox versions of the title will support Smart Delivery, seamlessly moving a player between Xbox One and Xbox Series S & X iterations...

twistedvoxel.com

Dying Light 2 Last and Current-Generation Console Gameplay Video

Techland has shared the first look at Dying Light 2 running on the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PS5 in a new gameplay video. Dying Light 2 gameplay and trailer footage so far has been captured from a PC but what about the console versions? In a short glimpse video that was shared by Techland, we can see the PS4, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and PS5 version of DL2 in action.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will get five years worth of updates

Roaming about the zombie apocalypse takes some time, or it does if Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s post-launch support plans are any indication. On Friday, Techland announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will receive at least five years of support. That includes new story missions, locales, seasonal events, and more. No word on how much of the content will be free, but given how many updates Dying Light had with no additional charge, there’ll surely be some freebies every so often.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Dying Light 2 Will Get 5 Years Of Post Launch Support

Dying Light 2 has had an incredibly interesting road to release over the past few years. From an incredible announcement trailer and the dismissal of their lead narrative writer, to the “500-hour game” debacle. The road to launch has been filled with bumps and potholes but Techland seems ultimately confident in their title and are ready for launch. After a delay that pushed the game out of its December release last year. Now on February 4th Dying Light 2 will release on Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PC. Today, we learned that the work doesn’t stop at launch for Techland, as they will be supporting the title for a long time.
VIDEO GAMES
#Xbox Series X#Dying Light 2#Xbox One#Playstation#Techland#Xbox Series S X#Stevivor
Videogamer.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s cross-platform and cross-gen co-op won’t be available at launch

Techland has announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human‘s planned cross-platform and cross-gen co-op won’t be available at launch. Though the game will be playable in co-op from almost start to finish (except the prologue) – you’ll only be able to play with friends who own the same type of console, for now. PC players will be able to play between Steam and the Epic Game Store with no problems, however, and Techland will be adding more cross platform at some point very soon. That’s in addition to the five years of content already promised for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Dying Light 2 hit with last minute delay but only on Switch

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is still on track to launch on February 4. However, developer Techland has admitted that the Nintendo Switch version of the game has been delayed. In a statement to VGC, Techland doesn't provide a new release date, only saying that it aims to have the Switch version out within six months from the original date. So, it'll hopefully release by August at the very latest.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Dying Light 2 will have free next-gen upgrades for previous-gen consoles

Cross-platform and cross-gen console co-op won’t be up at launch, though. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is right around the corner, and those picking it up on older consoles won’t need to worry about buying it again when they upgrade. Techland confirmed today that both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will have free upgrades available to their next-gen console counterparts.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

My Friend Peppa Pig gets free Xbox Series X|S upgrade

If you thought Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard was the biggest gaming news story of the week, you thought wrong as My Friend Peppa Pig has just received a free Xbox Series X|S upgrade. I promise this isn't hogwash! Outright Games, publisher of My Friend Peppa Pig, says the Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Dying Light 2 will be a free PlayStation 5 upgrade for PS4 users

Techland has confirmed that Dying Light 2 will offer a free PlayStation 5 upgrade to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro users. The upcoming game will also support Microsoft’s Smart Delivery service, which means Xbox One players will also be able to freely upgrade their copy of the game to Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Friendly Fire Show 193: Extraction (of Dying Light 2 content)

Stevivor’s Ben Salter and Steve Wright back for the first show of 2022 — welcome to Friendly Fire Show 193!. The boys did chat about the first 10 hours of Dying Light 2 on the Twitch stream… but that was before Techland PR advised that pre-review coverage restrictions have changed. As a result, we’ve removed that content from the YouTube video on demand and the podcast itself.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Dying Light 2 Crossplay Not Available at Launch, But Free Next-Gen Upgrades are Confirmed

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is promising plenty of features, including full co-op play for up to four players, but unfortunately, it seems you’ll only be playing with folks on the same platform as you at launch. Techland has confirmed that both cross-platform and cross-generation play will not be available for Dying Light 2 when it arrives early next month. In other words, if you’re playing on PS5, you’re not only walled off from playing with those on PC and Xbox, but those on PS4 as well. That’s pretty restrictive by modern standards, although those who buy through Steam or Epic can still play together. Thankfully, it’s not all bad news – Techland has also confirmed free PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S upgrades.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Here’s Horizon Forbidden West running on a PS4 Pro

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has taken to the PlayStation Blog to show off the title running on a PS4 Pro as opposed to a PS5. The PS4 Pro gameplay comes in the from of three large gifs, all embedded below. If you’re checking them out, make sure to toggle on HD for the full(est) effect.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Post-Launch Roadmap Includes Free Faction DLCs, Events, and More

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is out next week but much like the first game, launch is only the beginning for Techland. The developer has already committed to five years of post-launch support. As for what to expect in the first few months, a post-launch development roadmap has been shared on Twitter. It starts in February after launch with Faction-inspired DLCs, which seem to be free outfits and weapons based on the different factions.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Dying Light’s ‘Last Call’ event caps off 7 years of regular updates

Now’s a great time to bid a fond farewell to Harran, the stricken city at the heart of 2015 zombie game Dying Light. As developer Techland gears up for the Dying Light 2 release date, which is less than two weeks away, it’s running a limited time event in the original Dying Light – capping off seven solid years of regular content updates.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Apex Legends Defiance brings Mad Maggie, new limited-time mode

Apex Legends Defiance will bring a new character called Mad Maggie alongside a limited-time game mode titled Control, Respawn has today announced. As is Respawn’s way, Mad Maggie was properly introduced to players through a new “Stories from the Outlands” trailer titled Judgment. You can watch below.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Next three Call of Duty titles to be released on PlayStation: report

The next three Call of Duty releases will head to PlayStation consoles thanks to existing contractual obligations, a new report suggests. Bloomberg today reports that new releases from Infinity Ward and Treyarch will head to PS4 and PS5 alongside a sequel to the free-to-play Call of Duty Warzone. In terms...
VIDEO GAMES

